 

Xencor to Present Data from the Phase 1 Study of XmAb20717 and Three Research Programs at the SITC Annual Meeting

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced four poster presentations at the 35th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer, being held virtually November 9-14, 2020.

The presentations will include updated results from the ongoing Phase 1 dose-escalation and expansion study of XmAb20717, a PD-1 x CTLA-4 bispecific antibody, in patients with advanced solid tumors. While dose-escalation continues, planned expansion cohorts have enrolled patients with melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, renal cell carcinoma, prostate cancer, and other cancers without approved checkpoint therapies. New data from three preclinical-stage programs, including the IL-12-Fc cytokine program, the CD28 bispecific antibody platform, and the PD-1 x TGFβR2 bispecific antibody program, will also be presented.

Presentation Details

  • Abstract 648, "Preliminary safety, pharmacokinetics/pharmacodynamics, and antitumor activity of XmAb20717, a PD-1 x CTLA-4 bispecific antibody, in patients with advanced solid tumors"
  • Abstract 564, "Potency-reduced and extended half-life IL-12 heterodimeric Fc-fusions exhibit strong anti-tumor activity with potentially improved therapeutic index compared to native IL-12 agents"
  • Abstract 697, "Tumor-targeted CD28 costimulatory bispecific antibodies enhance T cell activation in solid tumors"
  • Abstract 714, "PD-1 x TGFβR2 bispecifics selectively block TGFβR2 on PD1-positive T cells, promote T cell activation, and elicit an anti-tumor response in solid tumors"

Posters will be available to registrants of the SITC Annual Meeting in the Virtual Poster Hall between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. ET on each day from November 11-14, 2020. Posters will be archived under "Events & Presentations" in the Investors section of the Company's website located at www.xencor.com.

About XmAb20717

XmAb20717 is a bispecific antibody that simultaneously targets immune checkpoint receptors PD-1 and CTLA-4 and is designed to promote tumor-selective T-cell activation. Xencor’s XmAb bispecific Fc domain serves as the scaffold for these two antigen binding domains and confers long circulating half-life, stability and ease of manufacture. XmAb bispecific Fc domains have been engineered to eliminate Fc gamma receptor (FcγR) binding, with the intent to prevent activation and/or depletion of T cells via engagement by FcγR-expressing cells. XmAb20717 is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 1 study, which is enrolling patients with advanced solid tumors to expansion cohorts and additional dose-escalation cohorts.

