Xencor to Present Data from the Phase 1 Study of XmAb20717 and Three Research Programs at the SITC Annual Meeting

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced four poster presentations at the 35th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer, being held virtually November 9-14, 2020.

The presentations will include updated results from the ongoing Phase 1 dose-escalation and expansion study of XmAb20717, a PD-1 x CTLA-4 bispecific antibody, in patients with advanced solid tumors. While dose-escalation continues, planned expansion cohorts have enrolled patients with melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, renal cell carcinoma, prostate cancer, and other cancers without approved checkpoint therapies. New data from three preclinical-stage programs, including the IL-12-Fc cytokine program, the CD28 bispecific antibody platform, and the PD-1 x TGFβR2 bispecific antibody program, will also be presented.