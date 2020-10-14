Agenus to Present on Seven Novel Programs at SITC 2020

LEXINGTON, Mass., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology company with an extensive pipeline of checkpoint antibodies, cell therapy, adjuvants, and vaccines designed to activate immune response to cancers and infections, today announced that seven abstracts were accepted for presentation at the virtual SITC 2020 Annual Meeting from November 9-14, 2020.

Abstract title: AGEN1181, an Fc engineered anti-CTLA-4 antibody, demonstrates clinical activity, alone or in combination with balstilimab (anti-PD-1), and broadens the therapeutic potential of CTLA-4 therapy (NCT03860272)

Abstract number: 398

Presenting author: Dr. Stephen O’Day

ePoster and audio session times: 11/12 4:50-5:20pm; 11/14 1:00-1:30pm

Abstract title: Single-agent Zalifrelimab (anti-CTLA-4) Shows Clinical Benefit in Rare Tumors - Case Report from Phase 2 Study (NCT03104699)

Abstract number: 245

Presenting author: Dr. Cesar Perez

ePoster and audio session times: 11/11 5:15-5:45pm; 11/13 4:40-5:10pm

Abstract title: AGEN2373 is a CD137 agonist antibody designed to leverage optimal CD137 and FcγR co-targeting to promote antitumor immunologic effects

Abstract number: 377

Presenting author: Dr. Claire Galand

ePoster and audio session times: 11/11 5:15-5:45; 11/13 4:40-5:10pm

Abstract title: Pseudoprogression Patterns: Analysis from 2 Independent Phase-2 Studies with Immunotherapy for Recurrent Cervical Cancer

Abstract number: 267

Presenting author: Dr. David O’Malley

ePoster and audio session times: 11/11 5:15-5:45pm; 11/13 4:40-5:10pm

Abstract title: AgenT-797, a novel allogenic and “off-the shelf” iNKT cell therapy promotes effective tumor killing

Abstract number: 164

Presenting author: Dr. Burcu Yigit

ePoster and audio session times: 11/12 4:50-5:20; 11/14 1:00-1:30pm

Abstract title: Anti-TIGIT antibodies require enhanced FcγR co-engagement for optimal T and NK cell-dependent anti-tumor immunity