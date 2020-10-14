Agenus to Present on Seven Novel Programs at SITC 2020
- Clinical Responses: AGEN1181 (Fc-enhanced anti-CTLA-4) +/- balstilimab
- Clinical Data: Zalifrelimab efficacy in refractory rare tumors
- Clinical & Preclinical Data: AGEN 2373 (anti-CD137)
- Phase 2 Data: Optimizing treatment with balstilimab +/- zalifrelimab
- Cell Therapy with Allogeneic Cells: AgenT-797 (iNKT cells)
- Differentiated TIGIT: Fc enhancement to optimize anti-TIGIT antibody function
- Artificial Intelligence (AI): Predicting responders and new targets with VISION platform
LEXINGTON, Mass., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology company with an extensive pipeline of checkpoint antibodies, cell therapy, adjuvants, and vaccines designed to activate immune response to cancers and infections, today announced that seven abstracts were accepted for presentation at the virtual SITC 2020 Annual Meeting from November 9-14, 2020.
Presentation Details:
Abstract title: AGEN1181, an Fc engineered anti-CTLA-4 antibody, demonstrates clinical activity, alone or in combination with balstilimab (anti-PD-1), and broadens the therapeutic potential
of CTLA-4 therapy (NCT03860272)
Abstract number: 398
Presenting author: Dr. Stephen O’Day
ePoster and audio session times: 11/12 4:50-5:20pm; 11/14 1:00-1:30pm
Abstract title: Single-agent Zalifrelimab (anti-CTLA-4) Shows Clinical Benefit in Rare Tumors - Case Report from Phase 2 Study (NCT03104699)
Abstract number: 245
Presenting author: Dr. Cesar Perez
ePoster and audio session times: 11/11 5:15-5:45pm; 11/13 4:40-5:10pm
Abstract title: AGEN2373 is a CD137 agonist antibody designed to leverage optimal CD137 and FcγR co-targeting to promote antitumor immunologic
effects
Abstract number: 377
Presenting author: Dr. Claire Galand
ePoster and audio session times: 11/11 5:15-5:45; 11/13 4:40-5:10pm
Abstract title: Pseudoprogression Patterns: Analysis from 2 Independent Phase-2 Studies with Immunotherapy for Recurrent Cervical Cancer
Abstract number: 267
Presenting author: Dr. David O’Malley
ePoster and audio session times: 11/11 5:15-5:45pm; 11/13 4:40-5:10pm
Abstract title: AgenT-797, a novel allogenic and “off-the shelf” iNKT cell therapy promotes effective tumor killing
Abstract number: 164
Presenting author: Dr. Burcu Yigit
ePoster and audio session times: 11/12 4:50-5:20; 11/14 1:00-1:30pm
Abstract title: Anti-TIGIT antibodies require enhanced FcγR co-engagement for optimal T and NK cell-dependent anti-tumor immunity
