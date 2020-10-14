 

BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual Meeting

  • Data updates from key oncology collaborations to be presented
  • Preliminary data from the first-in-human trial from intratumoral immunotherapy program BNT131 (SAR441000) in collaboration with Sanofi, to be presented in an e-poster
  • Preliminary Phase 1/2 and preclinical data of DuoBody-PD-L1x4-1BB, developed in collaboration with Genmab, to be presented in e-posters

MAINZ, Germany, October 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX, “BioNTech” or “the Company”) today announced that results from three clinical and preclinical studies have been accepted for presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 35th Annual Meeting. The data represent the first clinical results from BioNTech’s ongoing collaborations with Genmab and Sanofi from both its mRNA and antibody drug class portfolios. Preliminary data from a Phase 1/2 study of DuoBody-PD-L1x4-1BB (BNT311/GEN1046) in advanced solid tumors as well as preclinical data from the program have been accepted for eposter presentations. In addition, preliminary data from the first in-human dose escalation trial of intratumoral immunotherapy BNT131 (SAR441000) in collaboration with Sanofi will be shared as e-poster presentation. The full abstracts are scheduled to be available on the SITC website on November 9, 2020.

Poster Presentation Details:

Title: First-in-human phase I/IIa trial to evaluate the safety and initial clinical activity of DuoBody-PD L1×4-1BB (GEN1046) in patients with advanced solid tumors
Poster Presentation Date & Time: 11-14 Nov 2020, 9 am – 5 pm
Abstract Number: 630
Presenter: Ignacio Melero

Title: DuoBody-PD-L1×4-1BB (GEN1046) induces superior immune-cell activation, cytokine production and cytotoxicity by combining PD-L1 blockade with conditional 4-1BB co-stimulation
Poster Presentation Date & Time: 11-14 Nov 2020, 9 am – 5 pm
Abstract Number: 561
Presenter: Alexander Muik

Title: A first-in-human study of intratumoral SAR441000, an mRNA mixture encoding IL-12sc, interferon alpha2b, GM-CSF and IL-15sushi as monotherapy and in combination with cemiplimab in advanced solid tumors
Presentation Date & Time: 11-14 Nov 2020, 9 am – 5 pm
Abstract Number: 391
Presenter: Oliver Bechter

About BioNTech

Biopharmaceutical New Technologies is a next generation immunotherapy company pioneering novel therapies for cancer and other serious diseases. The Company exploits a wide array of computational discovery and therapeutic drug platforms for the rapid development of novel biopharmaceuticals. Its broad portfolio of oncology product candidates includes individualized and off-the-shelf mRNA-based therapies, innovative chimeric antigen receptor T cells, bi-specific checkpoint immuno-modulators, targeted cancer antibodies and small molecules. Based on its deep expertise in mRNA vaccine development and in-house manufacturing capabilities, BioNTech and its collaborators are developing multiple mRNA vaccine candidates for a range of infectious diseases alongside its diverse oncology pipeline. BioNTech has established a broad set of relationships with multiple global pharmaceutical collaborators, including Genmab, Sanofi, Bayer Animal Health, Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, Genevant, Fosun Pharma, and Pfizer.

For more information, please visit www.BioNTech.de.

BioNTech’s Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” of BioNTech within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may include, but may not be limited to, statements concerning: availabliity of clinical trial data for BioNTech’s program candidates, including BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000). Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on BioNTech management’s current expectations and beliefs of future events, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, see BioNTech’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 31, 2020, which is available on the SEC’s website www.sec.gov. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and BioNTech undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

