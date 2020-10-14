 

Bicycle Therapeutics to Present Posters at the SITC 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: BCYC), a biotechnology company pioneering a new and differentiated class of therapeutics based on its proprietary bicyclic peptide (Bicycle) technology, today announced that preclinical data for BT7480, a tumor-targeted immune cell agonist (TICA), and an EphA2/CD137 TICA will be presented during an e-poster session at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting on November 10-15, 2020.

BT7480 is a novel, fully synthetic TICA targeting Nectin-4, a well-validated tumor antigen, and agonizing CD137. EphA2/CD137 TICAs are comprised of Bicycles that target the tumor antigen EphA2, which is overexpressed in a range of solid tumor types and associated with poor outcomes, and Bicycles that agonize CD137.

Details on Bicycle’s poster presentations at SITC are as follows:

Poster Title: BT7480, a fully synthetic tumor-targeted immune cell agonist (TICA) induces tumor localized CD137 agonism and modulation of tumor immune microenvironment
Abstract #: 706
Session Date and Time: Wednesday, November 11, 2020 – Saturday, November 14, 2020; 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET

Poster Title: EphA2/CD137 Bicycle tumor-targeted immune cell agonists (TICAs) induce tumor regressions, immunogenic memory, and reprogramming of the tumor immune microenvironment
Abstract #: 700
Session Date and Time: Wednesday, November 11, 2020 – Saturday, November 14, 2020; 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET

The posters will be available on the Publications section of bicycletherapeutics.com following presentation.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BCYC) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel class of medicines, referred to as Bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycles are fully synthetic short peptides constrained with small molecule scaffolds to form two loops that stabilize their structural geometry. This constraint facilitates target binding with high affinity and selectivity, making Bicycles attractive candidates for drug development. Bicycle’s lead product candidate, BT1718, a Bicycle Toxin Conjugate (BTC) that targets MT1-MMP, is being investigated in an ongoing Phase I/IIa clinical trial in collaboration with the Centre for Drug Development of Cancer Research UK. Bicycle is also evaluating BT5528, a second-generation BTC targeting EphA2, in a Company-sponsored Phase I/II study. BT8009 is a BTC targeting Nectin-4, a well-validated tumor antigen, and is also currently being evaluated a Company-sponsored Phase I/II trial. Bicycle is headquartered in Cambridge, UK with many key functions and members of its leadership team located in Lexington, MA. For more information, visit bicycletherapeutics.com.

