 

Genmab Announces Data to be Presented at SITC 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting

Media Release


Copenhagen, Denmark, October 14, 2020

  • Preliminary data from Phase 1/2a trial of DuoBody-PD-L1x4-1BB (GEN1046) in patients with advanced solid tumors accepted for e-poster presentation
  • Pre-clinical data for DuoBody-PD-L1x4-1BB (GEN1046), tisotumab vedotin and DuoBody-CD3x5T4 will also be presented


Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB) announced today that multiple abstracts for Genmab programs were accepted for presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting. Accepted abstracts include preliminary data from the first-in-human Phase 1/2a study of DuoBody-PD-L1x4-1BB (GEN1046), a bispecific antibody in joint development with BioNTech, in patients with advanced solid tumors, which was accepted for e-poster presentation. All abstracts are scheduled to be available on the SITC website on November 9, 2020.

“We are pleased that the first clinical data for DuoBody-PD-L1x4-1BB (GEN1046), which we are developing in collaboration with BioNTech, was selected for presentation at the SITC 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting,” said Jan van de Winkel, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Genmab. “The preliminary Phase 1/2a data demonstrate the potential of DuoBody-PD-L1x4-1BB (GEN1046) in solid tumors and we look forward to this first data being shared with the medical community.”

Abstracts

DuoBody-PD-L1x4-1BB (GEN1046)1:
First-in-human phase I/IIa trial to evaluate the safety and initial clinical activity of DuoBody-PD L1×4-1BB (GEN1046) in patients with advanced solid tumors – e-poster presentation, available in the virtual poster hall from November 11 – 14, 2020.

DuoBody-PD-L1×4-1BB (GEN1046) induces superior immune-cell activation, cytokine production and cytotoxicity by combining PD-L1 blockade with conditional 4-1BB co-stimulation – e-poster presentation, available in the virtual poster hall from November 11 – 14, 2020.

Tisotumab vedotin2:
Tisotumab vedotin shows immunomodulatory activity through induction of immunogenic cell death – e-poster presentation, available in the virtual poster hall from November 11 – 14, 2020.

DuoBody-CD3x5T43:
Pre-clinical mechanism of action and pharmacodynamic biomarker studies of DuoBody-CD3x5T4 in vitro and in vivo in solid cancer models – e-poster presentation, available in the virtual poster hall from November 11 – 14, 2020.

Non-asset specific:
Molecular dissection of tumor-immune microenvironment factors associated with response to checkpoint inhibitor therapy in non-small cell lung cancer patients using Nanostring Digital Spatial Profiling – e-poster presentation, available in the virtual poster hall from November 11 – 14, 2020.

