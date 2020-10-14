Nano One Announces $10 Million Equity Offering Co-Led by Eight Capital and Gravitas Securities

Each Unit will be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share, at an exercise price of $3.55 for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Offering.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX-V: NNO) (OTC-Nasdaq Intl Designation: NNOMF) (Frankfurt: LBMB). Nano One Materials Corp. (“Nano One” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce a proposed offering of up to 3,676,500 units of the Company (the “Units”) at an offering price of $2.72 per Unit (the “Issue Price”), for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $10,000,080 (the “Offering”). The Units will be offered on a best efforts basis by Eight Capital and Gravitas Securities Inc., as co-lead agents and joint bookrunners (the “Agents”), pursuant to a short form prospectus filed today in each of the Provinces of Canada, other than Quebec (the “Prospectus”).

The Company has agreed to grant the Agents an over-allotment option (the “Over-Allotment Option”) to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Units at the Issue Price, exercisable in whole or in part, at any time on or prior to the date that is 30 days following the closing of the Offering. If this option is exercised in full, the Company will receive an additional approximately $1,500,000 in gross proceeds for total aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $11,500,000.

In connection with the Offering the Company has agreed to pay the Agents a cash fee of 6% of the aggregate gross proceeds raised from the Offering, and non-transferable compensation warrants (“Compensation Warrants”) equal to 8% of the number of Units sold under the Offering (in each case including any exercise of the Over-Allotment Option). Each Compensation Warrant will be exercisable into one Common Share at the Issue Price for a period of 24 months following closing.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for research and development initiatives, business development, working capital and general corporate purposes.

The closing date of the Offering is scheduled to be on or about October 30, 2020 and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and the applicable securities regulatory authorities. A copy of the Prospectus is available under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.