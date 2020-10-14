 

Affimed Announces Presentation of Preclinical Data on AFM13-targeted NK cells at the 35th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.10.2020, 23:15  |  44   |   |   


Heidelberg, Germany, October 14, 2020 – Affimed N.V. (Nasdaq: AFMD), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer, today announced that preclinical data from its collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Washington University School of Medicine will be presented in an oral presentation at the 35th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC), which will be held virtually on November 9-14, 2020.

Details of the oral presentation:

Title: AFM13-targeted blood and cord-blood-derived memory-like NK cells as therapy for CD30+ malignancies

Abstract ID: 349

Authors: Lucila Kerbauy, Nancy D. Marin, Mecit Kaplan, Pinaki Banerjee, Melissa Berrien-Elliott, Michelle Becker-Hapak, Rafet Basar, Mark Foster, Luciana Garcia Melo, Carly Neal, Ethan McClain, May Daher, Ana Karen Nunez Cortes, Francesca Wei Inng Lim, Mayela Carolina Mendt, Timothy Schappe, Li Li, Hila Shaim, Mayra Hernandez Sanabria, Pamela Wong, Enli Liu, Sonny Ang, Rong Cai, Vandana Nandivada, Vakul Mohanty, Yifei Shen, Natalia Baran, Natalie Fowlkes, Ken Chen, Luis Muniz-Feliciano, Joachim Koch, Martin Treder, Wolfgang Fischer, Oswaldo Keith Okamoto, Yago Nieto, Richard E. Champlin, Elizabeth J. Shpall, Todd A. Fehniger, Katayoun Rezvani

Date: November 11, 2020 during the concurrent session Innate Immunity: The Next Generation of Targets for Anti-Cancer Immunotherapy (3:45 – 5:15 pm EST).

Abstract Release: All abstracts will be available on November 09, 2020 at 8:00 am EST.

For more details about the SITC Virtual Annual Meeting please visit:  www.sitcancer.org/2020/home.

About AFM13

AFM13 is a first-in-class CD30/CD16A ROCK-derived bispecific innate cell engager (ICE) that induces specific and selective killing of CD30-positive tumor cells by engaging and activating natural killer (NK) cells and macrophages, thereby leveraging the power of the innate immune system. AFM13 is Affimed’s most advanced ICE clinical program, and it is currently being evaluated as a monotherapy in a registration-directed trial in patients with relapsed/refractory peripheral T-cell lymphoma (REDIRECT). The study is actively recruiting and can be found at www.clinicaltrials.gov using the identifier NCT04101331.

About Affimed N.V.

Affimed (Nasdaq: AFMD) is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer. Affimed’s fit-for-purpose ROCK platform allows innate cell engagers to be designed for specific patient populations. The company is developing single and combination therapies to treat hematologic and solid tumors. The company is currently enrolling patients into a registration-directed study of AFM13 for CD30-positive relapsed/refractory peripheral T cell lymphoma and into a Phase 1/2a dose escalation/expansion study of AFM24 for the treatment of advanced EGFR-expressing solid tumors. For more information, please visit www.affimed.com.

Affimed Investor Contact

Alex Fudukidis
Head of Investor Relations
E-Mail: a.fudukidis@affimed.com
Tel.: (917) 436-8102


Affimed Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Transocean Ltd. Announces Cash Tender Offers
Bone Therapeutics’ allogeneic cell therapy product, ALLOB, shows 90% fusion rate at 24 months in ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Hamster Challenge Study Data for its Oral COVID-19 Vaccine
RedHill Biopharma gibt Partnerschaften zur Erweiterung der Produktion für ...
Nokia and Spark New Zealand bring 5G to Auckland
Biofrontera AG: Receives reasons from the Federal Court of Justice for overturning ruling of the Cologne Higher ...
MVZ Silver Mine Project Update Chihauhau State Mexico
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Evergold Awaits Initial Assay Results from Golden Lion ‘Main’ Target Prior to Executing ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.10.20
Affimed Announces Dosing of First Patient in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of Cord Blood-derived Natural Killer Cells in Combination with the Innate Cell Engager AFM13
06.10.20
AbCheck s.r.o. Receives Grant to Further Develop a Discovery Technology for Functional Antibodies using Microfluidics
29.09.20
Affimed to Present at Jefferies Virtual Cell Therapy Summit

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.07.20
57
Affimed - Chancen und Risiken