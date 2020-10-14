 

Genocea Announces Upcoming Data Presentations at Virtual SITC 2020

Will showcase clinical and immune responses from the ongoing GEN-009 Phase 1/2a trial

Will provide a detailed introduction to GEN-011, an adoptive T cell therapy designed to improve upon the limitations of TIL and TCR therapies

Will share new insights on the utility of InhibigensTM as identified by ATLASTM to inform immunotherapy development

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNCA), a biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation neoantigen immunotherapies, today announced the titles and times of its presentations at the upcoming 35th Annual Meeting of The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC 2020) taking place virtually November 9th – 14th.

The following posters will be available on Monday, November 9 at 8 a.m. ET:

Abstract Number: 390
Title: Emerging safety and activity data from GEN-009-101: A phase 1/2a trial of GEN-009, a neoantigen vaccine in combination with PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors (CPI) in advanced solid tumors

Abstract Number: 413
Title: GEN-009, a personalized neoantigen vaccine, elicits robust immune responses in individuals with advanced or metastatic solid tumors

Abstract Number: 149
Title: GEN-011: An ATLAS-guided peripheral-blood derived neoantigen-specific T cell therapy designed to improve on TIL approaches

Abstract Number: 526
Title: InhibigenTM-specific responses suppress anti-tumor immunity and promote tumor growth

Per SITC policy, full abstracts are embargoed until 8 a.m. ET on November 9, 2020.

About Genocea Biosciences, Inc.
Genocea’s mission is to conquer cancer by developing personalized cancer immunotherapies in multiple tumor types. Our unique ATLAS platform comprehensively profiles each patient’s T cell responses to potential targets, or antigens, on the tumor. ATLAS enables us to optimize the neoantigens for inclusion in our immunotherapies and exclude inhibitory antigens that can exert an immunosuppressive effect. We are advancing two ATLAS-enabled programs: GEN-009, our neoantigen vaccine and GEN-011, our neoantigen-specific cell therapy using T cells derived from peripheral blood. To learn more, please visit www.genocea.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Genocea cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that change over time. Applicable risks and uncertainties include those identified under the heading "Risk Factors" included in Genocea's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and any subsequent SEC filings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and Genocea assumes no duty to update forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Investor Contact:
Dan Ferry
617-430-7576
daniel@lifesciadvisors.com

 




