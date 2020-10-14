GenMark Diagnostics to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on October 28, 2020

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) today announced that it plans to release its third quarter earnings results after market close on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Management will hold a conference call to review the company's financial performance starting at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day. The conference call will be concurrently webcast.



The link to the webcast will be available on the GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. website at www.genmarkdx.com under the investor relations section and will be archived for future reference. To listen to the conference call, please dial (877) 312-5847 (US/Canada) or (253) 237-1154 (International) and use the conference ID number 2955234 approximately ten minutes prior to the start time.