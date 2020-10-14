Veolia Successfully Returns to the Hybrid Bond Market

Regulatory News:

Veolia’s (Paris:VIE) return to the hybrid bond market, which it had not tapped since 2013, has been welcomed by investors, and has enabled the Group to raise 2 billion euros at excellent conditions. The large success of the transaction was confirmed by a substantial order book of over 6 billion euros, coming from well diversified quality investors (over 500 orders coming from 3 continents).

The proceeds of this issuance will be used to refinance the purchase of 29.9 % stake in Suez from Engie that took place last week. The issuance is split into two tranches of deeply subordinated perpetual hybrid notes in euros: