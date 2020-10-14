Western Digital to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on October 28, 2020

Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) plans to announce its first quarter fiscal 2021 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. The investment community conference call to discuss these results will be held that day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific / 4:30 p.m. Eastern. The live audio webcast and a webcast replay of the conference call will be available at investor.wdc.com .

