REC Silicon - Private placement successfully completed

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

Reference is made to the stock exchange release from REC Silicon ASA ("REC" or the "Company") published on 14 October 2020 regarding a contemplated private placement (the "Private Placement"). The Company is pleased to announce that it has raised approximately NOK 1,000 million in gross proceeds through the Private Placement of 92,592,592 new shares (the "New Shares"), at a price per share of NOK 10.80 (the "Offer Price"). The Private Placement took place through a process managed by Arctic Securities AS and Pareto Securities AS (the "Managers"). The Private Placement was substantially oversubscribed.

The net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used to fund expansion investments and activities at the Company’s facilities in Butte and Moses Lake as well as for general corporate purposes. Upon completion of the Private Placement, the Company will have established an extended liquidity runway which may enable the Company to prepare for a restart of the Moses Lake plant. Such restart is targeted in 2022 on the back of expected continuation of positive developments currently seen in both the solar energy and battery markets where the Company believes that it is positioned to become a leading US provider of silane and polysilicon.

The Private Placement consists of two separate tranches; one tranche with 27,982,000 New Shares in the Company (“Tranche 1”) and a second tranche with 64,610,592 New Shares ("Tranche 2"). Settlement for Tranche 1 is expected to be on or about 19 October 2020 (DVP, T+2), while settlement in Tranche 2 is expected to occur on or about 12 November 2020 following approval by an extraordinary general meeting in the Company of the issuance of the New Shares under Tranche 2 (the "EGM"). The investors who have been allocated New Shares have received a pro rata portion of shares from Tranche 1 and Tranche 2 based on their overall allocation in the Private Placement, with the exception of Aker Capital AS who has agreed that the New Shares it is allocated in the Private Placement will all be allocated in Tranche 2.