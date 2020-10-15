 

Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Pricing of Notes Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.10.2020, 00:30  |  82   |   |   

Franklin Resources, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: BEN) today announced the pricing of its public offering of $750 million aggregate principal amount of its 1.600% Notes due 2030 (the “Notes”) at an issue price of 99.778% of principal amount. The offering is expected to close on October 19, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. BofA Securities, Inc. and Citigroup Global Markets Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The offering is being made pursuant to an effective registration statement filed by Franklin Resources, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 6, 2020.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include, without limitation, redeeming, satisfying and discharging, defeasing or otherwise repaying or retiring any long-term debt of the Company or its subsidiaries, including all or a portion of the $250 million aggregate principal amount of Legg Mason, Inc.’s (“Legg Mason”) 6.375% Junior Subordinated Notes due 2056 and/or the $500 million aggregate principal amount of Legg Mason’s 5.45% Junior Subordinated Notes due 2056. The foregoing does not constitute a notice of redemption for or an obligation to issue a notice of redemption for any outstanding notes.

The offering of the Notes may be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus related to the offering, copies of which may be obtained by calling BofA Securities, Inc. at 1-800-294-1322 or Citigroup Global Markets Inc. at 1-800-831-9146. Electronic copies of these documents may be obtained free of charge on the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes, nor shall there be any sale of the Notes in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN) is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 165 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the Company brings extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, alternatives and custom multi-asset solutions. With offices in over 30 countries and 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has more than 70 years of investment experience and approximately $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2020. The Company posts information that may be significant for investors in the Investor Relations and News Center sections of its website, and encourages investors to consult those sections regularly.

Seite 1 von 2
Franklin Resources Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
Gilead Sciences Announces Expiration of Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period for Immunomedics Tender ...
Americas Gold and Silver Provides Update on Relief Canyon
Kandi America Announces Plans For Nationwide Distribution, Actively Pursues Market-Exclusive Dealer ...
Lost Money in Loop Industries, Inc.?
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
INTRUSION’s New Cybersecurity Solution, Shield, Brings Government-Level Cybersecurity to ...
Macy’s, Inc. Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
JPMorgan Chase Investing in Texas to Help More People Grow Skills and Gain Access to Opportunity
Titel
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
Cloudflare Announces Cloudflare One, a Platform to Connect and Secure Companies and Remote Teams ...
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Advent Technologies Inc. to Combine With AMCI Acquisition Corp., Creating a Leading Next Generation ...
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.10.20
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Sources of Monthly Dividend Distribution
12.10.20
Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Month-End Assets Under Management
10.10.20
Franklin Resources, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Results on October 27, 2020
06.10.20
Amanda Rice Joins Fiduciary Trust International as Radnor-Based Senior Portfolio Manager
02.10.20
LYNX: Dividendenaristokrat mit 5,4% Dividende und 20% Potenzial
01.10.20
Templeton Global Income Fund (“GIM”) Announces Distribution
23.09.20
Franklin Templeton Multi-Asset Solutions Business and Quantitative Manager QS Investors Join Forces
23.09.20
Fiduciary Trust International’s Michael Schiff Elected Chair of STEP Gold Coast Florida
18.09.20
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Declares Monthly Distribution
18.09.20
Franklin Universal Trust Declares Monthly Distribution