Clean TeQ Announces Drilling Commences to Test Large Platinum Resource at Depth

A drill rig mobilised to Sunrise Project site has commenced a six-hole diamond core drill program. The program is aiming to intersect the dunite structures at depth (targeting 400-600m below surface) which are proposed to be the source of the platinum in the Sunrise laterite at surface.

The Sunrise laterite hosts a significant platinum resource 1 of 103.1 Mt @ 0.33 g/t Pt for 1,076,170 ounces of platinum, using a 0.15 g/t Pt cut-off grade, making it one of the largest platinum resources in Australia. Of this total resource, approximately 90% (metal content) is in the measured and indicated categories. While the average grade over the global resource is relatively low, areas of significantly higher-grade platinum mineralisation exist within the resource envelope.

An area of high-grade platinum mineralisation has been defined within the Sunrise laterite resource, forming a newly-classified Phoenix Platinum Zone.

Despite extensive drilling over previous decades, only a handful of holes have been drilled beneath the Sunrise laterite. Of these, significant historic downhole intersections include2:



o 4m (from 119m) @ 7.4g/t Pt, 0.13% Ni and 0.01% Co, for 29.4 g.m Pt (SRC1257)



o 1m (from 127m) @ 6.5g/t Pt, 0.15% Ni and 0.01% Co, for 6.5 g.m Pt (SRC1253)



o 1m (from 23m) @ 4.2g/t Pt, 0.15% Ni and 0.01% Co, for 4.2 g.m Pt (SRC1261)



All holes were drilled using reverse circulation rigs and no assays were undertaken for other PGEs in these drill samples.



Given the high platinum grades near surface and historic intercepts beneath the laterite, a program of work has commenced to test the structural geology of the Tout Intrusive Complex and to establish a platinum resource that will either integrate with the development of the Sunrise nickel-cobalt-scandium mine, or be developed as a stand-alone operation.



MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Co-Chairman, Robert Friedland, and CEO, Sam Riggall, of Clean TeQ Holdings Limited (‘Clean TeQ’ or ‘Company’) (ASX/TSX:CLQ; OTCQX:CTEQF) provide the following update on the Company’s platinum development activities at the Company’s wholly owned Sunrise Project in NSW, Australia.