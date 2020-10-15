 

Clean TeQ Announces Drilling Commences to Test Large Platinum Resource at Depth

Highlights:

  • A drill rig mobilised to Sunrise Project site has commenced a six-hole diamond core drill program. The program is aiming to intersect the dunite structures at depth (targeting 400-600m below surface) which are proposed to be the source of the platinum in the Sunrise laterite at surface.
  • The Sunrise laterite hosts a significant platinum resource1 of 103.1 Mt @ 0.33 g/t Pt for 1,076,170 ounces of platinum, using a 0.15 g/t Pt cut-off grade, making it one of the largest platinum resources in Australia. Of this total resource, approximately 90% (metal content) is in the measured and indicated categories. While the average grade over the global resource is relatively low, areas of significantly higher-grade platinum mineralisation exist within the resource envelope.
  • An area of high-grade platinum mineralisation has been defined within the Sunrise laterite resource, forming a newly-classified Phoenix Platinum Zone.
  • Despite extensive drilling over previous decades, only a handful of holes have been drilled beneath the Sunrise laterite. Of these, significant historic downhole intersections include2:

    o 4m (from 119m) @ 7.4g/t Pt, 0.13% Ni and 0.01% Co, for 29.4 g.m Pt (SRC1257)

    o 1m (from 127m) @ 6.5g/t Pt, 0.15% Ni and 0.01% Co, for 6.5 g.m Pt (SRC1253)

    o 1m (from 23m) @ 4.2g/t Pt, 0.15% Ni and 0.01% Co, for 4.2 g.m Pt (SRC1261)

    All holes were drilled using reverse circulation rigs and no assays were undertaken for other PGEs in these drill samples.
  • Given the high platinum grades near surface and historic intercepts beneath the laterite, a program of work has commenced to test the structural geology of the Tout Intrusive Complex and to establish a platinum resource that will either integrate with the development of the Sunrise nickel-cobalt-scandium mine, or be developed as a stand-alone operation.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/06848162-3e17-4211 ...

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Co-Chairman, Robert Friedland, and CEO, Sam Riggall, of Clean TeQ Holdings Limited (‘Clean TeQ’ or ‘Company’) (ASX/TSX:CLQ; OTCQX:CTEQF) provide the following update on the Company’s platinum development activities at the Company’s wholly owned Sunrise Project in NSW, Australia.

