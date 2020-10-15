Due to Severe Weather and Wind, PG&E Will Turn Off Power for Safety to Approximately 53,000 Customers in Targeted Parts of 24 Counties

Customer notifications indicating that the PSPS event would happen began this afternoon and will continue through early evening. Lines will be de-energized starting at approximately 6 p.m. tonight and the de-energization process will continue throughout the evening depending upon location. (A small number of customers will not lose power until Thursday afternoon.)

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) will de-energize certain electrical lines for safety over the course of this evening (Wednesday, Oct. 14) as part of a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS). PG&E is calling a PSPS due to a high-wind event combined with low humidity and severely dry vegetation, that together create high risk of catastrophic wildfires. The PSPS event will affect approximately 53,000 customers in targeted portions of 24 counties.

This PSPS will affect customers in targeted portions of 24 counties in the Northern Sierra Nevada foothills; the mid and higher elevations in the Sierra generally north of Yosemite; the North Bay mountains near Mt. St. Helena; small pockets in the East Bay near Mt. Diablo; a pocket of the Oakland Hills east of Piedmont (generally between Highway 24 and Upper San Leandro Reservoir); the elevated terrain east of Milpitas around the Calaveras Reservoir; and portions of the Santa Cruz and Big Sur mountains. All of these areas are covered by National Weather Service Red Flag Warnings, indicating critical fire weather conditions.

To support our customers during this PSPS event, PG&E will open 40 Community Resource Centers (CRCs) at 5 p.m. today (Wednesday, Oct. 14). The CRCs will stay open until 10 p.m. and then operate from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. through the event. These temporary CRCs will be open to customers when power is out at their homes and will provide ADA-accessible restrooms, hand-washing stations, medical-equipment charging, WiFi; bottled water, grab-and-go bags and non-perishable snacks.

Timeline for safety shutoffs

The first de-energization phase will begin around 6 p.m. this evening and affect approximately 33,000 customers in portions of the following counties in the Northern Sierra Foothills and North Bay Mountains: Butte, Lake, Napa, Nevada, Plumas, Shasta, Solano, Sonoma, Tehama, Yolo and Yuba.

The second phase will begin around 8 p.m. this evening and affect approximately 19,000 customers in portions of the following counties in the Sierra Foothills, Bay Area and Santa Cruz Mountains: Alameda, Amador, Calaveras, Contra Costa, El Dorado, Monterey, Nevada, Placer, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz and Sierra.