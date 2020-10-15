 

Patriot One Releases Fourth Quarter and Year-end Results

TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot One Technologies Inc. (TSX: PAT) (OTCQX: PTOTF) (FRANKFURT: 0PL) (“Patriot One” or the “Company”), developer of the PATSCAN Multi-Sensor Threat Detection Platform, is pleased to announce its fourth quarter and annual financial results for the year ended July 31, 2020. All information is in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

The following press release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s Annual Consolidated Financial Statements, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and our Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the years ended July 31, 2020 and July 31, 2019, which can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website at www.patriot1tech.com.

“The key focus this year has been the de-risking the Company's technology for full commercial release,” shared Martin Cronin, Patriot One’s Chief Executive Officer. “Like many corporations around the world, it has been challenging for Patriot One to service our customers since the onset of the COVID-19 global pandemic which began in March 2020. Instead, the Company has taken this opportunity to use its existing capabilities to provide solutions to assist other businesses safely re-open. The Company has identified opportunities to service public and private sectors with technology solutions to mitigate the risks of this pandemic, and other possible threats to business continuity and public health. In addition, we began transitioning to an experienced C-Suite with skills in growing startups, while also expanding our sales and operations teams to scale quickly as we move beyond trial deployments to full scale operations.”

“During the fourth quarter, the Company launched its first commercial release of its video-based sensor technology being the PATSCAN VRS-W, VRS-HS and VRS-T solutions, which dually serve end-user needs of weapons-related and public health threat detection,” added Dietmar Wennemer, President and Chief Operating Officer. “We followed this with the release of our first Multi Sensor Gateway system, being the MSG 1.0 Fastlane solution that is currently being installed in multiple locations. This gateway completes our Security Platform and we will continue to build out and improve our technology portfolio to address our customers’ needs.”

