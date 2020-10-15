 

Southeast Asia's leading beauty site, Hermo achieves unprecedented uplift in Conversions with Netcore's AI-based Personalization, expands mandate for entire Marketing Cloud

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
- Netcore has made quick impact with 50% increase in 'Add to Cart' and 7% increase in revenue within the POC period

- The results of the Personalization module at Hermo filled the team with confidence for the full suite personalization, automation, communication cloud of Netcore

- Hermo was delighted by the quick integration, onboarding, and KPI ownership by the Netcore team

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hermo, one of the biggest beauty and fashion e-commerce player in South East Asia, has chosen Netcore as their platform of choice to boost omnichannel customer engagement and retention through AI-powered personalization, omnichannel marketing automation, and AI-powered email delivery.

7% uplift in revenue and 50% increase in add to cart has cemented the confidence of Hermo on Netcore's AI-based personalization

It still is early days for the AI-based personalization module integration at Hermo. However, just in the POC stage, Netcore has delivered unexpected revenue uplift and an astronomical increase in conversions.

Netcore stood out due to quick integration, Revenue KPI ownership, and AI-based features

Personalization has always been a focus for brands across industries and geographies. Serving a multitude of customers across the globe puts Netcore in a position of unmatched expertise and confidence in committing to revenue metrics, above everything else.

Hermo is confident of Netcore's contribution towards engagement and retention across channels and platforms

Hermo had a siloed approach to its engagement strategy with data scattered among tools and teams working in isolation. With Netcore's comprehensive product cloud, quick integration, and assisted implementation and execution, Hermo is excited about the possibilities of seamless omnichannel customer engagement.

Ian Mok, CEO and Co-founder, Hermo said, "We believe in a numbers-driven approach to marketing and our philosophy perfectly aligns with Netcore's way of working with brands. The personalization module has been a game changer for us, and we have the same level of confidence on Netcore's marketing automation and communications cloud."

"Delivering personalized experiences across all user touchpoints is a core mission of all our offerings. The team at Hermo is as cutting-edge as it can get and we are excited to arm them with the best possible Martech stack for customer engagement and retention. With our unique expertise of serving brands in the beauty and fashion niche we are confident of achieving astronomical results in an expedited timeframe," added Kalpit Jain, Group CEO, Netcore Solutions.

About Netcore Solutions

Netcore is a global Marketing Technology company that offers solutions to help brands and enterprises in customer acquisition, engagement, and retention. The first and leading Marketing Automation, Analytics and AI/ ML solutions provider in India, Netcore was established in 1997 by Rajesh Jain, an Internet pioneer.

Netcore serves a strong base of 5000+ enterprises across industry verticals, like Thomas Cook, Go Air, Cleartrip, HDFC, Kotak, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, MakeMyTrip, Lenskart, Swiggy, Myntra, Dream11, Reliance, Vodafone, ITC, OLA, Pfizer, OLX along with international brands PizzaHut Malaysia, Sendo.vn, Malindo Airlines, Philippine Airlines, Tokopedia, Standard Chartered, FCMB, GT Bank, and many more. Netcore, with its marketing technology, delivers 8+ billion emails and 3+ billion SMSs a month, creating 11+ billion Customer Connects monthly and handles 30+ Billion Events a month. Netcore is headquartered in Mumbai, India with offices in SEA, USA, MEA and an employee base of 550.

For more information on Netcore Smartech – an AI-powered growth marketing platform, visit: https://www.netcoresmartech.com 

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1176346/Netcore_Solutions_Logo.jpg



