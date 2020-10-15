 

Maha Energy AB (publ) (“Maha”, or the “Company”) announce partial restoration to the revised 2020 investment capital plan and comments on 2020 production guidance

Press release
Stockholm
October 15, 2020

Maha Energy AB (publ) (“Maha”, or the “Company”) announce partial restoration to the revised 2020 investment capital plan and comments on 2020 production guidance

  • 2020 annual average production rate is expected to land between 3,700 – 4,000 BOEPD
  • 2020 Investment Capital Plan is increased by US$ 8.7 m
  • Year-end expected daily production rate of 5,200 – 5,700 BOEPD

2020 Annual Production Guidance
Due to effects from Covid-19, the Company currently expects the 2020 annual average production volumes to land at about 5% below the lower end of the previously communicated guidance of 4,000 – 5,000 BOEPD.  Effects from Covid-19 still impact ‘on the ground’ logistics and personnel movements in Brazil, which in turn has a direct impact on production uptime. 

“2020 has been a tough year so far and our production capacity has been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Although Covid-19 continues to impact all aspects of our operations, I am pleased to announce that we are increasing our investment pace to further grow production in Brazil into 2021 and beyond. With this increase in investment we expect to end 2020 with a daily production rate between 5,200 – 5,700 BOEPD.” said Jonas Lindvall, CEO of Maha Energy AB.

2020 Investment Capital Plan
In light of the higher than budgeted oil price, and the subsequent stabilization of the oil market, the Company has decided to partially restore the 2020 revised Investment Capital Plan (as communicated on 22 May, 2020) as follows:

  1. Drill and complete the Tie-2 well (TS-1) well during Q4.
  2. Drill and complete the Tie-3 well (TS-2) well during Q4.
  3. Resume testing operations on Maha-1 (7TTG-3D-SES) at Tartaruga in Q4.
  4. Undertake a recompletion of GTE-4 to restore Agua Grande (AG) zone production.
  5. Complete the previously announced work program in the Illinois Basin, of 1 production well plus complete a drilled-but-uncompleted well.
  6. Commence various facility support projects at Tie and Tartaruga.

With the completion of the revised work program described above; the Company expects to end 2020 with a daily production rate in the range of 5,200 – 5,700 BOEPD.

