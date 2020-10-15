 

Astellas to Acquire iota Biosciences

Astellas Pharma Inc. (TSE: 4503, President and CEO: Kenji Yasukawa, Ph.D., “Astellas”) and iota Biosciences, Inc. (Co-founders and Co-CEOs: Michel Maharbiz, Ph.D. and Jose Carmena, Ph.D., “iota”) announced today that Astellas through a U.S. subsidiary, and iota have entered into a Merger Agreement pursuant to which Astellas will acquire iota.

Astellas and iota previously entered into a Research and Development Agreement in August 2019 (the “R&D Agreement”) to jointly conduct research and development activities associated with iota’s ultrasonic-powered bioelectronic devices (also known as “neural dust”) in a number of indications. In carrying out the activities contemplated under the R&D Agreement, the companies have evaluated detailed specifications for implantable medical devices focused on multiple diseases with high unmet medical needs. Through the acquisition of iota, Astellas will acquire iota’s unique bioelectronics technology and world-class talent. This acquisition, which contemplates the utilization of iota’s unique technology as a platform to advance innovation in the bioelectronics field, is expected to accelerate Astellas’ Rx+ business not only by expediting the Rx+ projects previously covered under the R&D Agreement but also by allowing exploration of other applications of iota’s unique bioelectronics technology for new target diseases and developing new technologies.

iota is a start-up company founded in 2017 by Michel Maharbiz and Jose Carmena, each of whom has demonstrated outstanding achievement in the bioelectronics field. iota’s innovative technology uses ultrasound both to power the devices and to enable wireless communication. This resulted in the ability to develop unprecedentedly ultra-small (millimeter sized) battery-free, wireless implantable medical devices.

Conventional implantable medical devices require batteries for power supply and wires or large electronic circuits to facilitate communications. This has made size reduction difficult and has often resulted in highly invasive implant procedures. In contrast, iota's bioelectronic devices can be implanted through a less invasive operative procedure and offer promise for a new healthcare solution with improved effectiveness and reduced physical burden for the patients during and after surgery.

