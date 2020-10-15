Note: (1) The harvest volumes are provided in gutted weight equivalents (GWE). The figures include salmonid species only.

In connection with the presentation of the Q2 2020 results, Mowi ASA guided a total harvest volume of 128.0 thousand tonnes (GWE) for Q3 2020.

Additional information

Operational EBIT for the Group was approximately EUR 80 million in Q3 2020 (EUR 148 million in Q3 2019).

Total Operational EBIT per kg through the value chain was approximately as follows:

Norway EUR 0.85 Scotland EUR 0.35 Canada EUR -0.55 Chile EUR 0.55 Ireland EUR 1.85 Faroes EUR 1.30

Reported financial net interest-bearing debt (NIBD) was approximately EUR 1 460 million at the end of the quarter (excluding IFRS 16 effects).

The complete Q3 2020 report will be released on 4 November at 06:30 CET.

Please refer to the Annual Report for detailed descriptions and reconciliations of non-IFRS measures such as Operational EBIT and NIBD.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.