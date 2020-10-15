 

Sequana Medical Appoints Two Additional Experts as Heart Failure Scientific Advisors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.10.2020, 07:00  |  33   |   |   

Dr. Felker and Dr. Udelson join current advisors to support the development of alfapump DSR for the management of fluid overload in patients with heart failure

GHENT, Belgium, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sequana Medical NV (Euronext Brussels: SEQUA), an innovator in the management of fluid overload in liver disease, malignant ascites and heart failure, today announces the appointments of Dr. Michael Felker and Dr. James Udelson as new Heart Failure Scientific Advisors.

They join current advisors Dr. Javed Butler, Dr. Maria Rosa Costanzo, Dr. Wilson Tang and Dr. Jeffrey Testani as Heart Failure Scientific Advisors to Sequana Medical. The Sequana Medical management team is working closely with its advisors on the development of alfapump DSR (Direct Sodium Removal).

Built on its proven alfapump platform, alfapump DSR is Sequana Medical’s breakthrough approach for the management of fluid overload in patients suffering from heart failure. Pre-clinical and clinical proof-of-concept data from a first-in-human single dose DSR study demonstrated that single dose DSR therapy was safe and well-tolerated and the positive results were published in the high impact peer-reviewed cardiovascular journal, Circulation. Sequana Medical is currently conducting RED DESERT, a repeated dose alfapump DSR study in diuretic-resistant heart failure patients and expects to report interim results in Q4 2020 and top-line results in H1 2021.

“There is an urgent medical need for new treatment options for diuretic-resistant heart failure patients and I look forward to working with the Sequana Medical team and advisors to support the ongoing development of alfapump DSR to address this need,” said Dr. Felker. “The alfapump DSR has the potential to offer a much-needed alternative treatment option for this underserved patient population, who are so challenging to treat with current therapies. Sequana Medical has made good progress with the alfapump DSR with impressive pre-clinical and early clinical data, and I look forward to playing a part in the ongoing development of this exciting product,” added Dr. Udelson.

“I am delighted that Dr. Felker and Dr. Udelson have agreed to join our group of Heart Failure Scientific Advisors – they are renowned experts in the field and their knowledge and experience, alongside that of our existing advisors, will be invaluable as we work to bring alfapump DSR to this large patient group that has limited current options,” said Ian Crosbie, Chief Executive Officer of Sequana Medical. “The global heart failure market represents a tremendous opportunity for Sequana Medical and we look forward to providing an update on the interim results from our RED DESERT study later this year.”

Seite 1 von 3
Sequana Medical Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Hamster Challenge Study Data for its Oral COVID-19 Vaccine
RedHill Biopharma gibt Partnerschaften zur Erweiterung der Produktion für ...
Biofrontera AG: Receives reasons from the Federal Court of Justice for overturning ruling of the Cologne Higher ...
McPhy publishes an amendment to its 2019 Universal Registration Document and an admission to ...
RedHill Biopharma Announces FDA Orphan Drug Designation for RHB-204 for the Treatment of NTM ...
MVZ Silver Mine Project Update Chihauhau State Mexico
Mydecine Innovations Group subsidiary NeuroPharm Engages FreeMind Group to Access Non-Dilutive ...
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...