REC Silicon – Property Tax Dispute Settled for All Years with Grant County, Washington

Moses Lake, Washington – October 14, 2020: REC Silicon ASA (REC Silicon)

REC Silicon entered into a settlement agreement with Grant County, Washington on October 14, 2020 settling its property tax dispute for the Moses Lake production facility for tax years 2012 through 2015, subsequent years of property taxes are not in dispute.

REC Silicon agreed as part of the settlement to pay Grant County USD 3 million by December 15, 2020 and USD 1.75 million each year for the next six years. The settlement is expected to result in a decrease in total liabilities of USD 17.6 million and have a positive non-cash impact on EBITDA of approximately USD 16.0 million which will be reported in the third quarter 2020 financial results.