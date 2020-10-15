argenx to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Business Update on October 22, 2020





October 15, 2020



Breda, the Netherlands / Ghent, Belgium – argenx (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases and cancer, today announced that it will host a conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. CET (8:30 a.m. ET) to discuss its third quarter 2020 financial results and provide a business update.

A webcast of the live call may be accessed on the Investors section of the argenx website at argenx.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available on the argenx website for approximately one year following the call.