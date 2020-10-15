 

PRF AS PRFoods Financial Calendar in 2020/2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.10.2020, 07:14  |  17   |   |   

Consolidated financial results of AS PRFoods will be published during the period of

15.10.2020 - 31.12.2021 as follows:

2020, week 44 Audited annual report for 2019/2020
2020, week 48 Unaudited interim report for 3 months of 2020/2021
2021, week 2 Turnover of 2nd quarter and 6 months of 2020/2021
2021, week 7 Unaudited interim report for 6 months of 2020/2021
2021, week 14 Turnover of 3rd quarter and 9 months of 2020/2021
2021, week 20 Unaudited interim report for 9 months of 2020/2021
2021, week 27 Turnover of 4th quarter and 12 months of 2020/2021
2021, week 33 Unaudited interim report for 12 months of 2020/2021
2021, week 40 Turnover of 1st quarter i.e. 3 months of 2021/2022
2021, week 43 Audited annual report for 2020/2021
2021, week 47 Unaudited interim report for 3 months of 2021/2022

Indrek Kasela

AS PRFoods

Member of the Management Board

Phone:+372 452 1470

investor@prfoods.ee

www.prfoods.ee


PRFoods Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Hamster Challenge Study Data for its Oral COVID-19 Vaccine
RedHill Biopharma gibt Partnerschaften zur Erweiterung der Produktion für ...
Biofrontera AG: Receives reasons from the Federal Court of Justice for overturning ruling of the Cologne Higher ...
McPhy publishes an amendment to its 2019 Universal Registration Document and an admission to ...
RedHill Biopharma Announces FDA Orphan Drug Designation for RHB-204 for the Treatment of NTM ...
MVZ Silver Mine Project Update Chihauhau State Mexico
Mydecine Innovations Group subsidiary NeuroPharm Engages FreeMind Group to Access Non-Dilutive ...
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.10.20
PRF: AS PRFoods’ unaudited preliminary consolidated turnover of the 1st quarter and 3 months of the 2020/2021 financial year