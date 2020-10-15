PRF AS PRFoods Financial Calendar in 2020/2021
Consolidated financial results of AS PRFoods will be published during the period of
15.10.2020 - 31.12.2021 as follows:
|2020, week 44
|Audited annual report for 2019/2020
|2020, week 48
|Unaudited interim report for 3 months of 2020/2021
|2021, week 2
|Turnover of 2nd quarter and 6 months of 2020/2021
|2021, week 7
|Unaudited interim report for 6 months of 2020/2021
|2021, week 14
|Turnover of 3rd quarter and 9 months of 2020/2021
|2021, week 20
|Unaudited interim report for 9 months of 2020/2021
|2021, week 27
|Turnover of 4th quarter and 12 months of 2020/2021
|2021, week 33
|Unaudited interim report for 12 months of 2020/2021
|2021, week 40
|Turnover of 1st quarter i.e. 3 months of 2021/2022
|2021, week 43
|Audited annual report for 2020/2021
|2021, week 47
|Unaudited interim report for 3 months of 2021/2022
Indrek Kasela
AS PRFoods
Member of the Management Board
Phone:+372 452 1470
investor@prfoods.ee
www.prfoods.ee
