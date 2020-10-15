× Artikel versenden

PRF AS PRFoods Financial Calendar in 2020/2021

Consolidated financial results of AS PRFoods will be published during the period of 15.10.2020 - 31.12.2021 as follows: 2020, week 44Audited annual report for 2019/20202020, week 48Unaudited interim report for 3 months of 2020/20212021, week …





