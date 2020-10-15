 

Interim report January - September 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
15.10.2020, 07:31  |   |   |   

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 15, 2020 "Once again, TF Bank delivers a quarter with strong growth. The loan portfolio increased by 7.5 % during the third quarter, and growth over the past 12 months amounts to 24 %. The consumer loans in Norway and the credit cards in Germany have been the main growth drivers in the last months. At the same time, we have maintained the bank's strengthened capital and liquidity position." - Mattias Carlsson, CEO

January - September 2020 compared with January - September 2019

  • The loan portfolio has increased by 17 % to SEK 7,574 million since year-end
  • Operating profit decreased by 13 % to SEK 186.2 million
  • Earnings per share decreased by 13 % to SEK 6.46
  • Cost/income ratio increased to 38.1 % (37.3)
  • Total capital ratio has decreased to 17.0 % (17.4) since year-end
  • Return on equity amounted to 23.4 % (33.8)
  • Adjusted return on equity amounted to 23.4 % (31.4)

July - September 2020 compared with July - September 2019

  • The loan portfolio has increased by 7.5 % to SEK 7,574 million during the quarter
  • Operating profit decreased by 7 % to SEK 72.6 million
  • Earnings per share decreased by 6 % to SEK 2.54
  • Cost/income ratio increased to 38.7 % (36.5)

Significant events, January - September 2020

  • The German credit card initiative has been expanded and at the end of the interim period, approximately 38,000 German credit cards have been issued.
  • Within the Ecommerce Solutions segment 23 new agreements with Nordic merchants have been signed during the year.
  • As a result of the uncertain macroeconomic situation an additional loan loss provision of SEK 30 million was made at the end of the first quarter of 2020.

For further information, please contact:

Mikael Meomuttel
CFO and Head of Investor Relations
+46 (0)70 626 95 33

TF Bank in brief

TF Bank was founded 1987 and is an internet-based niche bank offering consumer banking services and e-commerce solutions through a proprietary IT platform with a high degree of automation. Deposit and lending activities are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany and Austria through branch or cross-border banking. From 2020 the operations are divided into three segments: Consumer Lending, Ecommerce Solutions and Credit Cards. 

This is information which TF Bank is required to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was provided for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 15 October 2020 at 07:00 CET.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/tf-bank-ab--publ-/r/interim-report-january---september-2020,c3216227

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/13973/3216227/1319182.pdf

Read the report

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
DJI Unveils First Integrated Lidar Drone Solution And A Powerful Full-Frame Camera Payload For ...
Budweiser Celebrates Halsey's Emotional Journey To Make Her Name In Latest "Be A King" Global ...
New Guidance On Government Action For Healthy Food Systems Launched
Avius Launches Gestures - Touchless Customer Feedback Technology
Unprecedented Events Help to Evolve the Food and Beverage Industry
Tukatech Fashion Job Portal Helps Unemployed Workers and Incentivizes Employers During Global ...
Renewable Natural Gas Provides a Vital Sustainable Energy Solution
FRP Pipe & Tank Market Size, Impacted by COVID-19, to Reach US$ 8.0 Billion in 2026, Says Stratview ...
55% of UK consumers would buy water on-the-go in cans, once aware of recyclability, Ball ...
Titel
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
IBM Enters Esports Arena with Activision Blizzard in New Multi-Year Deal as the Presenting Partner ...
CStone Announces Completion of $200 million Share Sale to Pfizer
The Digital Green Carpet Is Now Live
PwC: Blockchain technologies could boost the global economy US$1.76 trillion by 2030 through raising ...
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Infosys Completes Acquisition of Product Design and Development Firm, Kaleidoscope Innovation
TietoEVRY and Zwipe join forces to deliver biometric payments to banks in the Nordic and Baltic ...
Xinhua Silk Road: 15th Alxa Festival kicks off in N China's Inner Mongolia
Huawei's Four Open Source Basic Software Projects Infuse Diversified Computing Power into Every ...
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
Changhong Announces Sponsorship of China National Badminton Team
Oracle & Walmart Announce Tentative U.S. Government Approval
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease