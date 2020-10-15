Infraprime Logistics Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Introducing India's First Electric heavy-duty Truck, the Rhino 5536

MUMBAI, India, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the Indian electric heavy-duty trucks market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Infraprime Logistics Technologies Pvt. Ltd. with the 2020 Indian Technology Innovation Leadership Award. Infraprime has pioneered electric heavy-duty trucks in India with the Rhino 5536. By employing a mix of advanced sensors /analytics and a technology platform integrating order booking, charging and truck servicing, the company resolves challenges that are common to diesel trucks, such as high fuel costs, low utilization, harmful emissions" - the pollution is bad for people and the environment, and low gradeability. The sensors enable remote supervision of in-field performance, which reduces downtime and increases trucks' utilization rates.

"The Rhino 5536 is fitted with a six-speed automatic manual transmission (AMT) technology that enables an unprecedented gradeability of 26 degrees. This ensures smooth performance and drivability along with safety and comfort in the uneven terrain of most construction sites," said Satendra Kumar, industry analyst. "It provides a 200 km run with a payload on a single charge. The cost per km run of Infraprime's electric truck is a fourth of that offered by a diesel truck in India. By reducing fuel costs, the Rhino 5536 increases profitability for fleet owners in the construction, infrastructure, and mining industries by 30 percent."

The Rhino 5536's lithium-ion phosphate batteries of 258 KWH are capable of generating peak power output of 360 brake horsepower (BHP). The batteries are covered with four layers of protection so that the hot conditions in most of the Indian subcontinent do not cause battery damage. Furthermore, its advanced telematics with a tailor-made real-time data analytics module allow fleet owners or customers to match unassigned orders with available vehicles. The truck's real-time analytics dashboard displays data pertinent to the project site to optimize cost estimates for the delivery of specific materials.