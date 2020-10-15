 

SalMar - Icelandic Salmon AS Private placement successfully completed

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.10.2020, 07:30  |   |   |   

﻿﻿

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR THE UNITED STATED OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.

Kverva, 15 October 2020. Reference is made to the announcements by SalMar ASA ("SalMar") regarding a contemplated private placement (the "Private Placement") in Icelandic Salmon AS ("Icelandic Salmon" or the "Company", previously named Arnarlax AS) and listing on Merkur Market.

The Private Placement has been successfully completed with a total transaction size of approximately NOK 647 million through the allocation of 5,629,344 shares at a price of NOK 115 per share. The Private Placement raised gross proceeds of approximately NOK 500 million to the Company through the sale of 4,347,826 new shares (the "Primary Offering") and approximately NOK 147 million to Pactum AS and Gyda EHF (owned by Kjartan Olafsson (chairman of the board of directors)) through the sale of in total 1,281,518 existing shares (1,000,000 shares sold by Pactum AS and 281,518 shares sold by Gyda EHF) (the "Secondary Offering").

The Private Placement attracted strong interest from high-quality institutional investors and was substantially oversubscribed. Three cornerstone investors were allocated shares for approximately NOK 296 million: (i) Gildi-lífeyrissjóður (Gildi Pension Fund), approximately NOK 196 million; (ii) Stefnir Asset Management Company, approximately NOK 78 million; and (iii) Edvin Austbø through Alden AS, approximately NOK 22 million.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Primary Offering to fund growth and develop Icelandic Salmon's value chain within existing license portfolio, including investment in the expansion of smolt capacity, upgrade processing facility (Bíldudalur), farming equipment, branding initiatives and biomass build-up.

The Private Placement and the issuance of the new shares was resolved by the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") on 14 October 2020 based on the authorisation granted to the Board by the extraordinary general meeting of the Company on 8 October 2020. Following the Private Placement, the Company will have 30,961,868 shares outstanding. Pactum AS will hold 825,862 shares after the Private Placement, representing 2.7% of the outstanding shares in the Company after the share issue, and Gyda EHF will hold 1,000,000 shares after the Private Placement, representing 3.2% of the outstanding shares in the Company after the share issue.

