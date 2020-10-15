DGAP-News: cyan AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results cyan AG: Significant increase in earnings in H1 2020 despite COVID-19 pandemic 15.10.2020 / 08:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Total earnings of EUR 19.2 million (+142% compared to H1 2019)

Revenues increased to EUR 16.9 million (H1 2019: EUR 7.0 million)

EBITDA of EUR 2.2 million, corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 13% (H1 2019: EUR -1.0 million; margin -15%); including extraordinary write-down of Wirecard's receivable of EUR 4.5 million

New customer MobiFone, important progress made at Orange and Aon

Munich, October 15, 2020 - cyan AG generated total consolidated earnings of EUR 19.2 million in the first half of 2020, compared to EUR 7.9 million in the same period of 2019, representing growth of 142 percent. EBITDA in the first half of 2020 amounted to EUR 2.2 million, compared with EUR -1.0 million in the previous year, and includes EUR 4.5 million in value adjustments due to a write-down of receivables from Wirecard Technologies GmbH, which filed for insolvency in July 2020.



in EUR million Earnings figures H1 2020 H1 2019 Total earningsa 19.2 7.9 Revenues 16.9 7.0 EBITDAb 2.2 - 1.0 EBITDA-Marginc 13 % - 15 % EBIT - 0.8 - 3.8 EBIT-Marginc - 5 % - 54 % Net income 0.6 - 4.0 Earnings per share (EUR) 0.06 - 0.45

Segment Figures H1 2020 H1 2019 Total earnings BSS/OSS 15.9 5.4 Total earnings Cybersecurity 3.4 2.1 EBITDA BSS/OSS 9.7 0.3 EBITDA Cybersecurity - 7.1 - 1.0

Cash Flow Figures H1 2020 H1 2019 Operating cash flow - 4.4 - 2.9 Investment cash flow - 0.5 - 0.0 Financing cash flow - 0.4 2.1

Balance Sheet Figures 30.06.2020 31.12.2019 Assets total 99.5 99.3 Equity 82.8 82.2 Net debtd 1.0 - 5.1

Key Operating Figures 30.06.2020 31.12.2019 Number of staff 145 135 Leads in advanced stagee 79 58 Addressable marketf (million) 65 50

a Consisting of sales revenues EUR 16.9 million plus other revenues EUR 0.5 million, income from reversal of impairment losses EUR 0.3 million and changes in inventories EUR 1.4 million.