 

Lysogene Provides Update on the AAVance Clinical Trial Evaluating LYS-SAF302 in Patients with MPS IIIA

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.10.2020, 08:00  |  56   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Lysogene (Paris:LYS) (FR0013233475 – LYS), a Phase 3 gene therapy platform company targeting central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced that a patient has passed away in the AAVance clinical trial (NCT03612869), a global Phase 2/3 gene therapy trial for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type IIIA (MPS IIIA, also known as Sanfilippo syndrome type A). MPS IIIA is a serious, life-threatening, inherited neurodegenerative lysosomal storage disorder characterized by intractable behavioral problems and developmental regression resulting in early death.

The immediate cause of death is currently unknown and additional information is being collected. At this time, there is no evidence that the event is linked to the study drug administration.

Lysogene is diligently following per study protocol the 18 patients who have been treated in the clinical trial.

Lysogene is profoundly saddened by the passing of this child and extends its deepest sympathies to the family. The company remains committed to the LYS-SAF302 development program and the Sanfilippo patient community. The company plans to provide further information on the LYS-SAF302 program based on both ongoing data collection and future regulatory status updates.

About Lysogene

Lysogene is a gene therapy company focused on the treatment of orphan diseases of the central nervous system (CNS). The company has built a unique capability to enable a safe and effective delivery of gene therapies to the CNS to treat lysosomal diseases and other genetic disorders of the CNS. A phase 2/3 clinical trial in MPS IIIA in partnership with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. is ongoing and a phase 1/3 clinical trial in GM1 gangliosidosis is in preparation. In accordance with the agreements signed between Lysogene and Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will hold exclusive commercial rights to LYS-SAF302 in the United States and markets outside Europe; and Lysogene will maintain commercial exclusivity of LYS-SAF302 in Europe. Lysogene is also collaborating with an academic partner on a gene therapy approach for the treatment of Fragile X syndrome, a genetic disease related to autism. www.lysogene.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates with respect to Lysogene’s clinical trials, clinical trial data releases, clinical development plans, anticipated future activities and cash runway of Lysogene. Although the Company believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, all statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release about future events are subject to (i) change without notice, (ii) factors beyond the Company’s control, (iii) clinical trial results, (iv) increased manufacturing costs and (v) potential claims on its products. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by or including words such as “target,” “believe,” “expect,” “aim,” “intend,” “may,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “plan,” “objective”, “project,” “will,” “can have,” “likely,” “should,” “would,” “could” and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the Company’s control that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the expected results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other risks can be found in the Company’s regulatory filings with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers, including in the 2019 universal registration document, registered with the French Markets Authorities on April 30, 2020, under number D.20-0427, and future filings and reports by the Company. Furthermore, these forward-looking statements are only as of the date of this press release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. If the Company updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will or will not make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

This press release has been prepared in both French and English. In the event of any differences between the two texts, the French language version shall supersede.

Lysogene and/or registered shares Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Kandi America Announces Plans For Nationwide Distribution, Actively Pursues Market-Exclusive Dealer ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Americas Gold and Silver Provides Update on Relief Canyon
Gilead Sciences Announces Expiration of Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period for Immunomedics Tender ...
INTRUSION’s New Cybersecurity Solution, Shield, Brings Government-Level Cybersecurity to ...
Velodyne Lidar Announces World Safety Summit on Autonomous Technology Agenda
Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Pricing of Notes Offering
Macy’s, Inc. Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
Titel
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
Cloudflare Announces Cloudflare One, a Platform to Connect and Secure Companies and Remote Teams ...
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.09.20
Lysogene Reports First Half 2020 Financial Results and Provides Operational Update

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.08.20
58
LYS.PA (Mkap €22 M) (Cash €33 M) Orphan Disease P3 partner Sarepta (SRPT)