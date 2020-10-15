 

Bango scales up in Asia as revenue delivers record growth

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bango (AIM: BGO), the global platform for data-driven commerce, announces the expansion of its business development team in Asia. Following recent announcements of new customer wins and record revenue growth in the first half of 2020, these new hires will support the continued exponential growth of commerce though the Bango Platform.

Man Pham - Regional Vice President, Business Development - ASEAN

To support business growth for Bango customers across South East Asia, Man Pham joins Bango as Regional Vice President, Business Development - ASEAN. Man will work with Bango customers and partners to expand coverage and increase customer acquisition activities worldwide. Man Pham joins Bango from Fortumo, which recently merged with Boku, a carrier billing aggregator.

The Bango focus on growing online commerce by using payment data insights to increase user acquisition and monetization is a powerful proposition. I look forward to enabling more online businesses across South East Asia to benefit from the unique, data-driven Bango commerce platform”, commented Man Pham.

Keisuke Kishida, Account Director - Japan

Bango amplifies its Japanese operations with the addition of Keisuke Kishida to its Tokyo based team. Keisuke will maximize the success of global merchants including Amazon that use the Bango Platform to grow faster. He will lead new business development in payments, resale and data monetization for Bango in Japan. Before joining Bango, Keisuke successfully introduced innovative new authentication services to banks and telcos, including NTT Docomo and Rakuten Bank.

Paul Larbey, Bango CEO commented: “Online merchants working with Bango acquire, retain and monetize more users than they could outside the Bango circle. Man Pham and Keisuke Kishida bring experience and leadership to the Bango Asia team. We look forward to welcoming many new merchants to the Bango Platform in 2021, and accelerating their growth across Asia”.

About Bango

App developers, stores and payment providers cross the threshold into the Bango ecosystem to converge, grow and thrive. By bringing businesses together and powering e-commerce with unique data-driven insights, Bango delivers new business opportunities and new dimensions of growth for customers around the world. Being inside the Bango circle means global merchants including Amazon, Google and Microsoft can work together with payment partners from Africa to the Americas, accelerating the performance of everyone on the inside.

Bango. Think inside the circle. For more information, visit www.bango.com.

Media contacts:

Anil Malhotra, CMO
anil@bango.com
Tel: +44 7710 480 377


