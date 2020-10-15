 

NB Private Equity Monthly NAV Update - September 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.10.2020, 08:00  |  78   |   |   

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, ITALY, DENMARK, JAPAN, THE UNITED STATES, OR TO ANY NATIONAL OF SUCH JURISDICTIONS


NB Private Equity Partners Publishes September 2020 NAV Update


15 October 2020

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (“NBPE” or the “Company”), a closed-end private equity investment company, today announced an updated Net Asset Value (“NAV”) estimate for the month ended 30 September 2020.

Manager Commentary

During September, NBPE funded $4.6 million to new investments, of which $4.5 million was to income investments and $0.1 million was a follow on to an existing equity co-investment. In terms of realisations, NBPE received $9.8 million from direct equity investments consisting of $6.3 million from an undisclosed business services company, $2.0 million from Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) as a result of a partial sales of public stock, and $1.2 million from West Marine. NBPE also received $0.4 million from income investments, consisting of interest and principal receipts, and $0.1 million from fund investments.

Another notable portfolio development during September was the IPO of Vitru, a Brazilian distance learning education company (formerly known as Uniasselvi), on the NASDAQ stock exchange which now trades under the ticker symbol “VTRU”.

Approximately 85% of the valuation information contained in this monthly NAV update is based on 30 June 2020 private company valuations. These valuations will be updated in coming weeks as Q3 valuation information is received from underlying sponsors.

Key Highlights

(Returns in USD) Month 30 Sep-20
YTD 		30 Sep-20
LTM
Total return NAV development
per Share1

  		                 -0.7% -1.3% 0.5%
NAV development per Share -0.7% -4.3% -2.6%
         
  • NBPE’s NAV decreased by $5.2 million in September 2020 driven by:
    • $4.3 million of unrealised losses, or $0.09 per share, primarily attributable to unrealised negative foreign exchange adjustments on non-USD investments, public valuations and other mark to market adjustments
    • $0.8 million of expenses, $0.02 per share, attributable to management and other fee accruals, and credit facility interest and expenses
    • $0.8 million of losses, or $0.02 per share, attributable to private valuation decreases
    • $0.7 million of accrued cash and PIK interest from the income portfolio, or $0.01 per share

Portfolio Valuation

Seite 1 von 3
NB PVT EQ/PAR NVTG FPD 0.01 jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jetzt Fonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag handeln und dauerhaft Depotgebühren bei comdirect sparen!

  • über 13.000 Investmentfonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • kostenlose Depotführung
  • über 450 Fonds für Sparpläne ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • Sonderkonditionen für Transaktionen

Depotpaket anfordern

Sie haben bereits ein Depot bei comdirect?

Kein Problem. Ein einfacher kostenloser Vermittlerwechsel genügt und Sie können auch von den günstigen Konditionen profitieren.

 Vermittlerwechsel

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Hamster Challenge Study Data for its Oral COVID-19 Vaccine
RedHill Biopharma gibt Partnerschaften zur Erweiterung der Produktion für ...
Biofrontera AG: Receives reasons from the Federal Court of Justice for overturning ruling of the Cologne Higher ...
McPhy publishes an amendment to its 2019 Universal Registration Document and an admission to ...
MVZ Silver Mine Project Update Chihauhau State Mexico
RedHill Biopharma Announces FDA Orphan Drug Designation for RHB-204 for the Treatment of NTM ...
Silver Bull Announces Private Placement of US$1.85 Million and Corporate Update
Nano One Announces $10 Million Equity Offering Co-Led by Eight Capital and Gravitas Securities
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.10.20
NB Private Equity: Director/PDMR Shareholding
05.10.20
NB Private Equity: Director/PDMR Shareholding
01.10.20
NB Private Equity: Capital Markets Day Presentation
29.09.20
NB Private Equity: Director/PDMR Shareholding