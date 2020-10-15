THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, ITALY, DENMARK, JAPAN, THE UNITED STATES, OR TO ANY NATIONAL OF SUCH JURISDICTIONS

NB Private Equity Partners Publishes September 2020 NAV Update







15 October 2020

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (“NBPE” or the “Company”), a closed-end private equity investment company, today announced an updated Net Asset Value (“NAV”) estimate for the month ended 30 September 2020.

Manager Commentary

During September, NBPE funded $4.6 million to new investments, of which $4.5 million was to income investments and $0.1 million was a follow on to an existing equity co-investment. In terms of realisations, NBPE received $9.8 million from direct equity investments consisting of $6.3 million from an undisclosed business services company, $2.0 million from Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) as a result of a partial sales of public stock, and $1.2 million from West Marine. NBPE also received $0.4 million from income investments, consisting of interest and principal receipts, and $0.1 million from fund investments.

Another notable portfolio development during September was the IPO of Vitru, a Brazilian distance learning education company (formerly known as Uniasselvi), on the NASDAQ stock exchange which now trades under the ticker symbol “VTRU”.

Approximately 85% of the valuation information contained in this monthly NAV update is based on 30 June 2020 private company valuations. These valuations will be updated in coming weeks as Q3 valuation information is received from underlying sponsors.

Key Highlights

(Returns in USD) Month 30 Sep-20

YTD 30 Sep-20

LTM Total return NAV development

per Share1



-0.7% -1.3% 0.5% NAV development per Share -0.7% -4.3% -2.6%

NBPE’s NAV decreased by $5.2 million in September 2020 driven by: $4.3 million of unrealised losses, or $0.09 per share, primarily attributable to unrealised negative foreign exchange adjustments on non-USD investments, public valuations and other mark to market adjustments $0.8 million of expenses, $0.02 per share, attributable to management and other fee accruals, and credit facility interest and expenses $0.8 million of losses, or $0.02 per share, attributable to private valuation decreases $0.7 million of accrued cash and PIK interest from the income portfolio, or $0.01 per share



Portfolio Valuation