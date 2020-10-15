 

Kinnevik Interim Report 1 January - 30 September 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.10.2020, 08:00  |  39   |   |   

As the world continues to grapple with the Covid-19 pandemic and its severe effects on a growing number of people and countries, the momentum in our digital businesses remained strong in the third quarter. In addition to a good operational development in many of our companies, global equity markets have also increasingly allocated capital into tech stocks, resulting in significant multiple expansion currently supporting our net asset value development.

Georgi Ganev, CEO of Kinnevik

Key Strategic Highlights

  • Zalando raised its full-year 2020 outlook on the back of exceptionally strong and profitable growth in the third quarter
  • Livongo and Teladoc announced the intention to merge their businesses, creating an unmatched, comprehensive platform for virtual healthcare delivery
  • Invested in Common, a residential brand and tech-enabled managed rental housing marketplace in the US, and thereby broadening our Consumer Services portfolio towards business models that reflect broader consumer trends
  • Made our first investment in the Nordic healthcare space through an investment in Joint Academy, a Swedish digital health company specialised in the treatment of chronic joint pain
  • Our healthcare and online food companies see continued strong demand and inflow of new customers, with indications of a more lasting shift in consumption patterns
  • Continued negative impacts from Covid-19 in our travel and emerging market businesses

Investment Management Activities

  • We remain focused on re-allocating capital dynamically to ensure our portfolio remains balanced and vibrant. In the quarter, we invested SEK 732m in total, including:
    • SEK 232m into VillageMD as part of the funding round led by Walgreens Boots Alliance
    • SEK 184m into Common
    • SEK 131m into Joint Academy
    • SEK 114m into Omio, in connection with the company's convertible loan raise
  • The extra dividend of SEK 1.9bn from the Zalando selldown was distributed to shareholders during the quarter
  • We divested our 12% shareholding in Home24, generating net proceeds of EUR 21m, and completed our Qliro Group exit by swapping our residual stake for shares in MatHem

Financial Position

  • NAV of SEK 107.9bn (SEK 388 per share), up SEK 20.3bn or 23% in the quarter, adding back paid dividend of SEK 1.9bn
  • Net cash position of SEK 3.0bn, corresponding to 2.9% of portfolio value by quarter-end. Adjusting for the dividends received from Tele2 in early October, our net cash position amounted to SEK 4.2bn

A conference call will be held today at 10.00 CET to present the results. The presentation will be held in English and also be made available via audiocast on Kinnevik’s website, www.kinnevik.com.

Link to the audiocast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xpb3qrkn

Those who wish to participate in the conference call are welcome to dial-in on the below numbers. To ensure that you are connected to the conference call, please dial in and register your attendance a few minutes before the conference call begins.

Dial-in numbers:
UK: +44 3333 000 804
SE: +46 8 566 426 51
US: +1 631 913 1422

Confirmation code: 64229483#

This information is information that Kinnevik AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08.00 CET on 15 October 2020.

For further information, visit www.kinnevik.com or contact:

Torun Litzén, Director Corporate Communications

Phone +46 (0)70 762 00 50
Email press@kinnevik.com

Kinnevik is an industry focused investment company with an entrepreneurial spirit. Our purpose is to make people’s lives better by providing more and better choice. In partnership with talented founders and management teams we build challenger businesses that use disruptive technology to address material, everyday consumer needs. As active owners, we believe in delivering both shareholder and social value by building long-term sustainable businesses that contribute positively to society. We invest in Europe, with a focus on the Nordics, the US, and selectively in other markets. Kinnevik was founded in 1936 by the Stenbeck, Klingspor and von Horn families. Kinnevik’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm’s list for large cap companies under the ticker codes KINV A and KINV B.

Attachment


Kinnevik Registered (B) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Hamster Challenge Study Data for its Oral COVID-19 Vaccine
RedHill Biopharma gibt Partnerschaften zur Erweiterung der Produktion für ...
Biofrontera AG: Receives reasons from the Federal Court of Justice for overturning ruling of the Cologne Higher ...
McPhy publishes an amendment to its 2019 Universal Registration Document and an admission to ...
MVZ Silver Mine Project Update Chihauhau State Mexico
RedHill Biopharma Announces FDA Orphan Drug Designation for RHB-204 for the Treatment of NTM ...
Silver Bull Announces Private Placement of US$1.85 Million and Corporate Update
Nano One Announces $10 Million Equity Offering Co-Led by Eight Capital and Gravitas Securities
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.10.20
Conference call to present Kinnevik’s third quarter results 2020
30.09.20
Decreased number of shares and votes in Kinnevik

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.11.19
10
Kinnevik (B)