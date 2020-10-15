IDEX Biometrics Submits Registration Statement to the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission to Facilitate a Nasdaq Listing of American Depositary Shares

The registration statement was submitted to facilitate the creation of a trading market in the United States for ADSs representing the Company’s ordinary shares. The Company is not proposing to register any new primary issuance of securities. The registration statement is subject to ongoing review by the SEC, and the proposed listing of ADSs representing the Company's ordinary shares is subject to approval by Nasdaq.

Oslo, Norway, 15 October 2020: IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and OTCQB: IDXAF) (the “Company”), a leading provider of advanced fingerprint identification and authentication solutions, has confidentially submitted a registration statement to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) in connection with a proposed listing of American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) representing the Company’s ordinary shares on the Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”).

The Company's ordinary shares will continue to be admitted to trading on the Oslo Børs.

For further information contact:

Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations

E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com



Tel: + 47 918 00186

Derek D’Antilio, Chief financial Officer

E-mail: derek.dantilio@idexbiometrics.com



Tel: +1 197 827 31344

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and OTCQB: IDXAF) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure and personal authentication for all. We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices or gain admittance to buildings with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com and follow on Twitter @IDEXBiometrics

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements made in this announcement are forward-looking statements including with respect to the creation of a trading market for ADSs representing the Company's ordinary shares in the United States. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, and projections about its industry; its beliefs; and assumptions. Words such as 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'plans,' 'believes,' 'seeks,' 'estimates,' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control, are difficult to predict, and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements including if the Company's registration statement is not declared effective by the SEC or if Nasdaq fails to approve the Company's ADS listing application. The Company cautions securityholders and prospective securityholders not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the view of the Company only as of the date of this announcement. The forward-looking statements made in this announcement relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. The Company will not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions or updates to these forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances, or unanticipated events occurring after the date of this announcement except as required by law or by any appropriate regulatory authority.





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act