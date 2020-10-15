 

Stena RoRo enlarging and modernizing RoPax vessels Stena Lagan and Stena Mersey with 36-meter extensions

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
15.10.2020, 08:21  |  89   |   |   

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After extensive rebuilding, the RoPax vessel Stena Lagan will be back in service for Stena Line at the beginning of 2021, while sister vessel Stena Mersey is expected to reenter service later in 2021. Stena RoRo is responsible for the design and execution of the project, which includes dividing the ships in the middle and installing new mid-sections.

Cargo and passenger capacity are increased, and with new interiors and modern technology, more efficient operation, an upgraded passenger concept and reduced emissions per cargo unit are also obtained. The 36-meter extensions give the ships a new total length of 222 meters and a cargo capacity of 2875 cargo meters, an increase of 30 percent. The Sedef Shipyard in Tuzla, Turkey, has been contracted to carry out the extensive transformation that began on the first vessel, the Stena Lagan, in August and is expected to be completed in January 2021.

"Extending vessels is a good and cost-effective way of quickly increasing capacity," says Per Westling, president of Stena RoRo. "The ships will be both larger and significantly upgraded through this pioneering project. We are pleased to contribute to creating good value for the customer, as well as providing positive experiences for passengers and reduced environmental impact."

The lengthening of the two vessels is part of Stena Lines' long-term investment plan to modernise its large European fleet of ferries, with major focus on efficiency and sustainability. In addition to the lengthening project, five next-generation ferries will be delivered during 2019-2022. The five vessels of the E-Flexer class are designed and built together with Stena RoRo at the CMI Jinling Shipyard in Weihai, China. The two first vessels, the Stena Estrid and the Stena Edda began operations during the spring on the Irish Sea, and the delivery of the third vessel, the Stena Embla, is planned for the end of this year. The last two E-Flexers, which are longer and provide more capacity, are scheduled for delivery during 2022. The routes or names have not yet been disclosed by Stena Line.

Seite 1 von 3
Altria Group 7,75 % bis 01/27 jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Renewable Natural Gas Provides a Vital Sustainable Energy Solution
DJI Unveils First Integrated Lidar Drone Solution And A Powerful Full-Frame Camera Payload For ...
Infosys: Growth acceleration accompanied by 3.7% YoY margin expansion; revenue and margin guidance increased ...
Budweiser Celebrates Halsey's Emotional Journey To Make Her Name In Latest "Be A King" Global ...
Unprecedented Events Help to Evolve the Food and Beverage Industry
Tukatech Fashion Job Portal Helps Unemployed Workers and Incentivizes Employers During Global ...
FRP Pipe & Tank Market Size, Impacted by COVID-19, to Reach US$ 8.0 Billion in 2026, Says Stratview ...
55% of UK consumers would buy water on-the-go in cans, once aware of recyclability, Ball ...
Nintex Completes Acquisition of K2 Software, Inc.
Global IPO activity rebounds sharply hitting historic highs in Q3 2020
Titel
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
IBM Enters Esports Arena with Activision Blizzard in New Multi-Year Deal as the Presenting Partner ...
CStone Announces Completion of $200 million Share Sale to Pfizer
The Digital Green Carpet Is Now Live
PwC: Blockchain technologies could boost the global economy US$1.76 trillion by 2030 through raising ...
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Infosys Completes Acquisition of Product Design and Development Firm, Kaleidoscope Innovation
United Arab Emirates Accedes to Artemis Accords
TietoEVRY and Zwipe join forces to deliver biometric payments to banks in the Nordic and Baltic ...
Xinhua Silk Road: 15th Alxa Festival kicks off in N China's Inner Mongolia
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
Changhong Announces Sponsorship of China National Badminton Team
Oracle & Walmart Announce Tentative U.S. Government Approval
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.10.20
173
Senivita Social Estate AG WANDELSCHULDV.V.15(20) (WKN A13SHL)
13.10.20
648
Timeless Homes GmbH: seriöser Laden oder Anleihen-Abzocke?
11.10.20
29
Bonds Yield und Price veränderungen .Was bedeutet das
05.10.20
208
WOEHRL - Die nächste MittelstandsAnleihen-Abzocke ?
23.09.20
13
Photon Energy 7,75% Bond 2017-2022