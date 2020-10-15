Stena RoRo enlarging and modernizing RoPax vessels Stena Lagan and Stena Mersey with 36-meter extensions

Cargo and passenger capacity are increased, and with new interiors and modern technology, more efficient operation, an upgraded passenger concept and reduced emissions per cargo unit are also obtained. The 36-meter extensions give the ships a new total length of 222 meters and a cargo capacity of 2875 cargo meters, an increase of 30 percent. The Sedef Shipyard in Tuzla, Turkey, has been contracted to carry out the extensive transformation that began on the first vessel, the Stena Lagan , in August and is expected to be completed in January 2021.

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After extensive rebuilding, the RoPax vessel Stena Lagan will be back in service for Stena Line at the beginning of 2021, while sister vessel Stena Mersey is expected to reenter service later in 2021. Stena RoRo is responsible for the design and execution of the project, which includes dividing the ships in the middle and installing new mid-sections.

"Extending vessels is a good and cost-effective way of quickly increasing capacity," says Per Westling, president of Stena RoRo. "The ships will be both larger and significantly upgraded through this pioneering project. We are pleased to contribute to creating good value for the customer, as well as providing positive experiences for passengers and reduced environmental impact."

The lengthening of the two vessels is part of Stena Lines' long-term investment plan to modernise its large European fleet of ferries, with major focus on efficiency and sustainability. In addition to the lengthening project, five next-generation ferries will be delivered during 2019-2022. The five vessels of the E-Flexer class are designed and built together with Stena RoRo at the CMI Jinling Shipyard in Weihai, China. The two first vessels, the Stena Estrid and the Stena Edda began operations during the spring on the Irish Sea, and the delivery of the third vessel, the Stena Embla, is planned for the end of this year. The last two E-Flexers, which are longer and provide more capacity, are scheduled for delivery during 2022. The routes or names have not yet been disclosed by Stena Line.