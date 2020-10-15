 

Electrolux presents vacuum cleaner made of 100% recycled and reused materials

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
15.10.2020, 08:25  |  43   |   |   

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolux takes a new important step on the journey towards circularity with a prototype for change. Together with Stena Recycling, Electrolux has developed a vacuum cleaner made of 100 percent recycled and reused materials. The plastic and components originate from consumers electronic products, such as used hairdryers, vacuum cleaners and computers. The project addresses some of today's key recycling challenges while exploring circularity in household appliances.

More than 400 million metric tons of plastic are produced globally every year, but less than 12% of this comes from recycled materials. Therefore manufacturers have difficulty finding enough safe and consistently high-quality recycled material. As a pioneer, Electrolux was first in the industry in 2010 to raise awareness about the global shortage of recycled plastics through the Vac from the Sea project. The volume of products containing recycled material has since increased across the industry but remain at low levels.

 To step up the pace, Electrolux is partnering with Stena Recycling in the collaboration Circular Initiative. The goal is to learn more about how to make the market for recycled plastics function as well as for virgin materials. The first concrete result is a visionary vacuum cleaner made of 100 percent recycled plastic and reused components from electronic consumer products. The prototype is developed to explore circularity in household appliances.

"We at Electrolux have a strong commitment to reduce our climate impact by 2030 and circularity is a key dimension of this. The partnership with Stena Recycling is one of the important initiatives we engage in to push ourselves and the industry forward through knowledge sharing and innovation. We want to support consumers in making sustainable choices, and to succeed we need a solid approach to circularity", says Jonas Samuelson, CEO at Electrolux. 

Henrik Sundström, Head of Sustainability at Electrolux, adds: "This project has highlighted many of the considerations we take into account as we seek to become more circular. From product design and material use to new business models, there are regulatory requirements as well as quality and safety questions that need to be addressed. We have to strike a good balance in increasing the amount of reused and recycled materials when making products that are optimized for further recycling at the end of life".

The material from used products such as hair dryers, vacuum cleaners and computers originates from Nordic households. The focus on consumer products has enabled the project to study the lifespan of the recycled products and components to gain insights about consumer recycling behaviors and attitudes.

"The Swedish industry has all the right conditions to become a pioneer in circular flows. We have the know-how, we have the technically advanced processing plants needed, and we have companies willing to take the lead in circular production. I'm proud of what we have achieved together in the partnership with Electrolux. It's a crucial step towards a future where circular materials will play a significant role in manufacturing. Through the Circular Initiative we provide our expertise when collaborating with our partners to create world leading circular solutions", says Kristofer Sundsgård, CEO at Stena Recycling.

By 2030 all Electrolux product ranges will contain at least 50% recycled materials. On the journey towards circularity, the learnings from developing the prototype will provide important knowledge for Electrolux future innovation.

Stena Recycling collects discarded electronic consumer products and breaks them down into raw materials for new products or for energy recovery. Read more about the Circular Initiative here.

The prototype vacuum cleaner is an action within the Electrolux Better Living Program, a plan to enable better and more sustainable living for consumers around the world through 2030.

For further information, please contact:
Electrolux Press Hotline
+46-8-657-65-07

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/electrolux/r/electrolux-presents-vacuum-cleaner-made-of-100--recycled-and-reused-materials,c3216257

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1853/3216257/1319293.pdf

Release

https://news.cision.com/electrolux/i/pressbild-vac,c2838588

Pressbild vac

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
Renewable Natural Gas Provides a Vital Sustainable Energy Solution
DJI Unveils First Integrated Lidar Drone Solution And A Powerful Full-Frame Camera Payload For ...
Infosys: Growth acceleration accompanied by 3.7% YoY margin expansion; revenue and margin guidance increased ...
Budweiser Celebrates Halsey's Emotional Journey To Make Her Name In Latest "Be A King" Global ...
Unprecedented Events Help to Evolve the Food and Beverage Industry
Tukatech Fashion Job Portal Helps Unemployed Workers and Incentivizes Employers During Global ...
FRP Pipe & Tank Market Size, Impacted by COVID-19, to Reach US$ 8.0 Billion in 2026, Says Stratview ...
55% of UK consumers would buy water on-the-go in cans, once aware of recyclability, Ball ...
Nintex Completes Acquisition of K2 Software, Inc.
Titel
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
IBM Enters Esports Arena with Activision Blizzard in New Multi-Year Deal as the Presenting Partner ...
CStone Announces Completion of $200 million Share Sale to Pfizer
The Digital Green Carpet Is Now Live
PwC: Blockchain technologies could boost the global economy US$1.76 trillion by 2030 through raising ...
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Infosys Completes Acquisition of Product Design and Development Firm, Kaleidoscope Innovation
United Arab Emirates Accedes to Artemis Accords
TietoEVRY and Zwipe join forces to deliver biometric payments to banks in the Nordic and Baltic ...
Xinhua Silk Road: 15th Alxa Festival kicks off in N China's Inner Mongolia
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
Changhong Announces Sponsorship of China National Badminton Team
Oracle & Walmart Announce Tentative U.S. Government Approval
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease