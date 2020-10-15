Transgene and BioInvent to Present Data on Oncolytic Virus BT-001 at the SITC 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting

Transgene (Paris:TNG) (Euronext Paris: TNG ), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, and BioInvent International AB (“BioInvent”) (OMXS: BINV), a biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immune-modulatory antibodies for cancer immunotherapy, today announce that they will be presenting a poster on BT-001 at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting. The congress will be held virtually from November 9 to 14, 2020.

Title of abstract: BT-001, an oncolytic vaccinia virus armed with a Treg-depleting human recombinant anti-CTLA4 antibody and GM-CSF to target the tumor microenvironment

Authors: Monika Semmrich, Jean-Baptiste Marchand, Laetitia Fend, Matilda Rehn, Nathalie Silvestre, Linda Mårtensson, Johann Foloppe, Ingrid Teige, Eric Quéméneur and Björn Frendeus

Abstract number: 594

The poster will be available in the Virtual Poster Hall November 11-14, 2020, 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. EST (3:00 – 11:00 p.m. CET). The presenting authors will answer questions on Thursday, November 12 from 4:50 to 5:20 p.m. EST (10:50 – 11:20 p.m. CET) and Saturday, November 14 from 1 to 1:30 p.m. EST (7:00 – 7:30 p.m. CET).

- End -

About Transgene

Transgene (Euronext: TNG) is a publicly traded French biotechnology company focused on designing and developing targeted immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Transgene’s programs utilize viral vector technology with the goal of indirectly or directly killing cancer cells.

The Company’s clinical-stage programs consist of two therapeutic vaccines (TG4001 for the treatment of HPV-positive cancers, and TG4050, the first individualized therapeutic vaccine based on the myvac platform) as well as two oncolytic viruses (TG6002 for the treatment of solid tumors, and BT-001, the first oncolytic virus based on the Invir.IO platform).

With Transgene’s myvac platform, therapeutic vaccination enters the field of precision medicine with a novel immunotherapy that is fully tailored to each individual. The myvac approach allows the generation of a virus-based immunotherapy that encodes patient-specific mutations identified and selected by Artificial Intelligence capabilities provided by its partner NEC.