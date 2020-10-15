Building on decades of global map making, we will be focusing our expertise towards creating premium content and services under the new GeoJunxion brand name. Examples include our highly curated and daily updated Eco Alert Zones, launched recently along with several other top quality, location-intelligent services. On behalf of a global technology company, we have also started researching, collecting and curating a European ferries database. This new, unparalleled dataset supports a much better customer experience when navigating across Europe and is yet another demonstration of our ability to deliver excellent quality in a very agile way.

Capelle aan den IJssel, the Netherlands, 15 October 2020 - AND is proud to announce the launch of a new brand name: GeoJunxion.

We have the know-how, technology and capacity to deliver this content on a worldwide scale.

Unlike the commoditised map market we previously concentrated on, these new products and services have a strong commercial value. By combining the latest technologies with our remarkable sourcing skills and production techniques refined over 25 years, we can deliver premium quality at very competitive prices.

GeoJunxion is the crossroads where fundamental, map related content connects with customised, intelligent information and highly focused, innovations – all designed to enhance customer applications with smart insights.

Thierry Jaccoud, CEO at AND explained: “Our agile approach enables us to react quickly, bringing new and relevant ideas – such as the Health Alert Zones – to our customers in double quick time. Introducing the GeoJunxion brand highlights the turnaround and recent success generating new and sustainable revenue; and underlines our commitment to high quality location-aware content ready for tomorrow’s 5G and IoT world”

Visit our new website: www.GeoJunxion.com

About AND International Publishers NV

AND is an innovative location-aware content and service provider. With our new brand GeoJunxion, our focus is to create and deliver market leading, relevant, innovative and tailored content which fosters a safer and more sustainable world. Using smart technology, we constantly enrich and update our global database and offer an end-to-end portfolio of location-aware products and services.

