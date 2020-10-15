Results of rights issue − Offering fully subscribed

This announcement and the information contained herein is not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan or any jurisdiction in which such publication or distribution is unlawful. This announcement does not constitute or form a part of any offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for securities in United States, Canada, Australia or Japan or any other jurisdiction in which it would be unlawful to do so. Any failure to comply with this may constitute a violation of US, Canadian, Australian or Japanese securities laws or the securities laws of other states as the case may be. Any securities described herein may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration; any public offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus that may be obtained from the company that will contain detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements.

By company announcement no. 17 on September 25, 2020, BioPorto A/S (“BioPorto” or the “Company”) announced the initiation of a fully-guaranteed rights issue (the “Offering”) with pre-emptive subscription rights for the Company’s existing shareholders allowing for subscription of up to 66,645,476 new shares with a nominal value of DKK 1 each (the “New Shares”).

The subscription period for the New Shares has expired, and BioPorto is pleased to announce that all of the New Shares have been subscribed for. 64,989,801 of the New Shares (equivalent to 97.5%) have been subscribed for by exercise of pre-emptive subscription rights. As demand for the remaining shares has exceeded the number of New Shares not subscribed for by exercise of pre-emptive subscription rights, the remaining shares have been allocated as described in the prospectus. Investors who have been allocated these remaining shares will be informed individually.

The Company expects to complete the Offering when payment of subscription amounts has taken place and the New Shares have been registered with the Danish Business Authority, expectedly on October 21, 2020. As soon as possible thereafter, the New Shares will be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S under the Company’s permanent ISIN-code (DK0011048619), expectedly no later than October 22, 2020.