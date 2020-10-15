 

Results of rights issue − Offering fully subscribed

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.10.2020, 08:50  |  45   |   |   

October 15, 2020
Announcement no. 18

This announcement and the information contained herein is not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan or any jurisdiction in which such publication or distribution is unlawful. This announcement does not constitute or form a part of any offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for securities in United States, Canada, Australia or Japan or any other jurisdiction in which it would be unlawful to do so. Any failure to comply with this may constitute a violation of US, Canadian, Australian or Japanese securities laws or the securities laws of other states as the case may be. Any securities described herein may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration; any public offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus that may be obtained from the company that will contain detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements.

Results of rights issue − Offering fully subscribed

By company announcement no. 17 on September 25, 2020, BioPorto A/S (“BioPorto” or the “Company”) announced the initiation of a fully-guaranteed rights issue (the “Offering”) with pre-emptive subscription rights for the Company’s existing shareholders allowing for subscription of up to 66,645,476 new shares with a nominal value of DKK 1 each (the “New Shares”).

The subscription period for the New Shares has expired, and BioPorto is pleased to announce that all of the New Shares have been subscribed for. 64,989,801 of the New Shares (equivalent to 97.5%) have been subscribed for by exercise of pre-emptive subscription rights. As demand for the remaining shares has exceeded the number of New Shares not subscribed for by exercise of pre-emptive subscription rights, the remaining shares have been allocated as described in the prospectus. Investors who have been allocated these remaining shares will be informed individually.

The Company expects to complete the Offering when payment of subscription amounts has taken place and the New Shares have been registered with the Danish Business Authority, expectedly on October 21, 2020. As soon as possible thereafter, the New Shares will be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S under the Company’s permanent ISIN-code (DK0011048619), expectedly no later than October 22, 2020.

Seite 1 von 3
Bioporto Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Hamster Challenge Study Data for its Oral COVID-19 Vaccine
RedHill Biopharma gibt Partnerschaften zur Erweiterung der Produktion für ...
Biofrontera AG: Receives reasons from the Federal Court of Justice for overturning ruling of the Cologne Higher ...
McPhy publishes an amendment to its 2019 Universal Registration Document and an admission to ...
MVZ Silver Mine Project Update Chihauhau State Mexico
RedHill Biopharma Announces FDA Orphan Drug Designation for RHB-204 for the Treatment of NTM ...
Nano One Announces $10 Million Equity Offering Co-Led by Eight Capital and Gravitas Securities
REC Silicon - Private placement successfully completed
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.09.20
BioPorto A/S publishes prospectus in connection with a fully-guaranteed rights issue with pre-emptive subscription rights for its existing shareholders
17.09.20
BioPortos gRAD-test til COVID-19 virus diagnosticering viser lovende resultater og går videre til klinisk test
17.09.20
BioPorto plans initial clinical evaluation of gRAD-based test for rapid detection of COVID-19 virus