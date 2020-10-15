 

Beam Suntory Announces The First-ever World Blended Whisky 'Ao'

LONDON, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Beam Suntory has announced the launch of the first-ever world blended whisky, Suntory World Whisky 'Ao', exclusive to global travel retail (RRP 65€/$71).

Available in 16 markets, 'Ao' is the first innovative whisky launch in global travel retail since the coronavirus pandemic began.

 

Ao Product Shot

 

Blended using whisky from five of the most renowned distilleries in Japan, Scotland, Ireland, Canada and the US, 'Ao', meaning blue, is named after the oceans that connect the distilleries together. With notes of vanilla, tropical fruit and cinnamon, it is the distinctive climate, fermentation and distillation processes in each whisky-making region that give the whisky its unique taste. 

Fifth generation Suntory chief blender, Shinji Fukuyo, selected each liquid based-on Suntory's globally-recognised Monozukuri craftsmanship – a relentless pursuit of perfection, attention to detail and quality. Building on Suntory's history of craftsmanship, this innovative, premium blended whisky embodies the spirit of Suntory and is a tribute to the liquid's long history.

Shinji Fukuyo said: "Ao is an exceptional whisky which, through the art of Suntory blending, allows you to enjoy the unique characteristics of all five major whisky-making regions."

Ed Stening, Global Head of Travel Retail Marketing at Beam Suntory International, said: "This is a truly innovative whisky that blends five very different distilleries' greatest assets and unique crafts. We couldn't be more excited to share this exciting innovation with global travel retail."

Suntory World Whisky 'Ao' is a unique addition to Suntory's growing portfolio.

About Beam Suntory Inc.

As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires human connections. Consumers from all corners of the globe call for the company's brands, including the iconic Jim Beam and Maker's Mark bourbon brands, Suntory whisky Kakubin and Courvoisier cognac, as well as world renowned premium brands including Knob Creek, Basil Hayden's and Legent bourbon; Yamazaki, Hakushu, Hibiki and Toki Japanese whisky; Teacher's, Laphroaig and Bowmore Scotch whisky; Canadian Club whisky; Hornitos and Sauza tequila; EFFEN, Haku and Pinnacle vodka; Sipsmith and Roku gin; and Midori liqueur. 

Beam Suntory was created in 2014 by combining the world leader in bourbon and the pioneer in Japanese whisky to form a new company with a deep heritage, passion for quality, innovative spirit and vision of Growing for Good. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.beamsuntory.com and www.drinksmart.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1312974/Beam_Suntory_Ao.jpg



