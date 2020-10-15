DGAP-News: APEIRON Biologics AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Strategic Company Decision APEIRON Biologics AG strengthens shareholder structure and Supervisory Board with international anchor investor 15.10.2020 / 09:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

British investor consortium Franklin Road Ltd. increases its stake in APEIRON Biologics significantly to over 13%

Extraordinary General Meeting elects Edward Charles MA, Managing Director of Franklin Road Ltd., as a new Supervisory Board member

Vienna, Austria, 15 October 2020: APEIRON Biologics AG announced a significant strengthening of the shareholder structure and a new member of the Supervisory Board at its Extraordinary General Meeting.

The British investor consortium Franklin Road Limited significantly increased its stake in APEIRON Biologics. Franklin Road had already participated in the capital increase of June 2020, and at that time was unable to acquire further shares due to the oversubscription of the capital increase. As part of a secondary offering, Franklin Road acquired shares from existing shareholders, increasing its stake in the company from just under 1% to 13.06%.

Due to the increased participation of Franklin Road in the company, Edward Charles, MA, Managing Director, was elected as a new member of the Supervisory Board of APEIRON Biologics AG at yesterday's extraordinary general meeting. The contacts and the strong network of the new anchor investor represents an important foundation for the further strategic development of APEIRON Biologics.

"Franklin Road's involvement with APEIRON Biologics strengthens our shareholder structure and has at the same time enabled long-standing and loyal shareholders to successfully realize their investment in our company," said Peter Llewellyn-Davies, CEO of APEIRON Biologics AG. "Since June 2020, around EUR 40 million of private and public funding have contributed to APEIRON Biologics' financing rounds. A case study recently published in the prestigious journal The Lancet Respiratory Medicine [1] for the first time shows encouraging data on the treatment of a COVID-19 patient with APN01. I would like to thank everyone involved for this excellent result."