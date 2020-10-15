 

DGAP-News APEIRON Biologics AG strengthens shareholder structure and Supervisory Board with international anchor investor

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
15.10.2020, 09:00  |  21   |   |   

DGAP-News: APEIRON Biologics AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Strategic Company Decision
APEIRON Biologics AG strengthens shareholder structure and Supervisory Board with international anchor investor

15.10.2020 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

APEIRON Biologics AG strengthens shareholder structure and Supervisory Board with international anchor investor

  • British investor consortium Franklin Road Ltd. increases its stake in APEIRON Biologics significantly to over 13%
  • Extraordinary General Meeting elects Edward Charles MA, Managing Director of Franklin Road Ltd., as a new Supervisory Board member

Vienna, Austria, 15 October 2020: APEIRON Biologics AG announced a significant strengthening of the shareholder structure and a new member of the Supervisory Board at its Extraordinary General Meeting.

The British investor consortium Franklin Road Limited significantly increased its stake in APEIRON Biologics. Franklin Road had already participated in the capital increase of June 2020, and at that time was unable to acquire further shares due to the oversubscription of the capital increase. As part of a secondary offering, Franklin Road acquired shares from existing shareholders, increasing its stake in the company from just under 1% to 13.06%.

Due to the increased participation of Franklin Road in the company, Edward Charles, MA, Managing Director, was elected as a new member of the Supervisory Board of APEIRON Biologics AG at yesterday's extraordinary general meeting. The contacts and the strong network of the new anchor investor represents an important foundation for the further strategic development of APEIRON Biologics.

"Franklin Road's involvement with APEIRON Biologics strengthens our shareholder structure and has at the same time enabled long-standing and loyal shareholders to successfully realize their investment in our company," said Peter Llewellyn-Davies, CEO of APEIRON Biologics AG. "Since June 2020, around EUR 40 million of private and public funding have contributed to APEIRON Biologics' financing rounds. A case study recently published in the prestigious journal The Lancet Respiratory Medicine[1] for the first time shows encouraging data on the treatment of a COVID-19 patient with APN01. I would like to thank everyone involved for this excellent result."

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Fosterville South Exploration Ltd.: Fosterville South erhält Genehmigungen für weitere 15 ...
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: Fortschritte bei neuartigen Superkondensator-Materialien
DGAP-News: ElringKlinger erschließt mit der hohen Leistungsdichte seiner Brennstoffzellentechnologie die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: CR Capital Real Estate AG:
DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. VERKÜNDET VORZEITIGE RÜCKZAHLUNG IHRER EUR 135 MILLIONEN 4,5% ...
DGAP-Adhoc: YOC AG: YOC AG Prognose für 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen für das 3. Quartal. Geschäftsentwicklung ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ElringKlinger builds on high power density of its fuel cell technology to target aviation market
DGAP-News: Die Deutschen bleiben beim Sparen fleißig - nicht nur zum Weltspartag
DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF ITS EUR 135 MILLION 4.5% CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE ...
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
DGAP-News: Fosterville South Exploration Ltd.: Fosterville South erhält Genehmigungen für weitere 15 ...
EQS-News: NeuroRx und Relief veröffentlichen Topline-Wirksamkeitsdaten von Patienten, die im ...
LOTTO24 AG: 62-jähriger Baden-Württemberger holt sich den Hauptgewinn bei der neuen Soziallotterie freiheit+
DGAP-Adhoc: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP UPGRADES FULL YEAR 2020 OUTLOOK AFTER STRONG Q3 GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY
Marquard & Bahls to increase participation in Nordic Blue Crude
DGAP-News: wallstreet:online AG: Aktiensplit von 1:8
DGAP-News: CM-Equity AG: LODE Partners with German Investment Firm CM-Equity To Drive Growth in Europe
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
Deutsche Rohstoff AG im „Scale-Talk' - Diskutieren Sie live
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
AIXTRON SE: Entscheidender Fortschritt bei Mehrfachsolarzellen gelungen / Rekord-Wirkungsgrad bei ...
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Wolfgang Grenke äußert sich zum Franchisesystem der GRENKE AG
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...