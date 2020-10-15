BEDEGE AND WESTPAY SIGN AGREEMENT AND MAKE OVERALL OFFERING STRONGER, AVAILABLE AND SCALABLE.

Westpay AB, a leading fintech company, announced last week its plan to expand its footprint on the Nordic payment market. As a result of this venture Bedege, the system provider, and POS supplier integrate their POS solution and make Westpay’s offerings available for its merchants.

- This is great news and a reliable sign that our expanded business model adds value to leading point-of-sales (POS) Suppliers. Bedege is a great company with a relevant portfolio. Our job now is to build a strong business case and identify where we can strengthen each other's position, says Hans Edin, CCO at Westpay.