 

Nokia advances fight against COVID-19 with analytics-based thermal detection solution

Nokia advances fight against COVID-19 with analytics-based thermal detection solution

  • Provides organizations with an automated, simple and scalable approach to identify COVID-19 symptoms and monitor mask compliance for facilities with thousands of people
  • Solution uniquely combines on-premises thermal cameras, centralized management, analytics, cloud and private wireless technologies for both wired and connectionless indoor and outdoor facilities
  • Ensures supply chain resilience and business continuity by keeping people safe
  • Nokia Chennai factory uses solution to reduce resources needed to monitor employee safety during the pandemic and demonstrates compliance to local regulations

15 October 2020

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced an automated, zero-touch elevated temperature detection solution designed to help spot potential COVID-19 infections in facilities with thousands of people. The Nokia Automated Analytics Solution for Access Control streamlines and fully automates the process of identifying people with elevated temperatures and confirms mask compliance, in large environments with multiple accesses.

Leveraging advanced analytics, a business rules engine, centralized management, machine learning and ubiquitous connectivity, the Nokia solution dramatically reduces the cost of detection and ensures business continuity and supply chain resilience during the pandemic. Organizations can also expand the solution to support other ongoing use cases to protect employees and building assets, including predictive surveillance, machine maintenance and security threats.

Amit Shah, head of Analytics and IoT for Nokia, said: “Whether in factories, ports, offices, airports, schools, or outdoor screening centers, mission-critical networks and digital automation solutions play a leading role in ensuring supply resilience, business continuity, and workers' safety in real-time. Our Nokia Automated Analytics Solution brings centralized data, analytics, and an automation management system, allowing large organizations to make intelligent decisions to protect their people and facilities during and in a post-pandemic world, while respecting individual privacy.”

