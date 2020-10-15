BioInvent and Transgene to present data on oncolytic virus BT-001 at the SITC 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting

LUND, Sweden and STRASBOURG, France, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioInvent International AB ("BioInvent") (OMXS: BINV), a biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immune-modulatory antibodies for cancer immunotherapy, and Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today announce that they will be presenting a poster on BT-001 at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 35 th Anniversary Annual Meeting. The congress will be held virtually from November 9 to14, 2020.

Title of abstract: BT-001, an oncolytic vaccinia virus armed with a Treg-depleting human recombinant anti-CTLA4 antibody and GM-CSF to target the tumor microenvironment

Authors: Monika Semmrich, Jean-Baptiste Marchand, Laetitia Fend, Matilda Rehn, Nathalie Silvestre, Linda Mårtensson, Johann Foloppe, Ingrid Teige, Eric Quéméneur and Björn Frendeus

Abstract number: 594

The poster will be available in the Virtual Poster Hall November 11-14, 2020, 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. EST (3:00 - 11:00 p.m. CET). The presenting authors will answer questions on Thursday, November 12 from 4:50 to 5:20 p.m. EST (10:50 - 11:20 p.m. CET) and Saturday, November 14 from 1 to 1:30 p.m. EST (7:00 - 7:30 p.m. CET).

