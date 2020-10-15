 

OTS Silvester Group / iXBRL and ESEF made easy / Silvester Group and ...

Nachrichtenagentur: dpa-AFX
15.10.2020, 09:17  |  82   |   |   

iXBRL and ESEF made easy / Silvester Group and ParsePort join forces to offer a practical 'Peace of Mind ESEF Package' in Germany (FOTO) Hamburg (ots) - The Silvester Group announced that it has selected ParsePort as its technology partner for ESEF-compliant, machine-readable financial reporting and publishing in iXBRL format. The wide-ranging partnership signed today is the result of the Silvester Group's detailed analysis of all relevant technology players for XBRL services. Together, the investor relations and the solution provider for financial reporting can offer unique, professional and highly reliable processes at a very attractive price point.

The 'Peace of Mind ESEF Package' is a combined effort by ParsePort and the Silvester Group to demystify the functional requirements governing the preparation of IFRS financial reports with a uniform structure that can be read by humans and machines alike. ParsePort provides Europe's leading software solution for converting existing PDF financial reports and figures in MS Excel into iXBRL format, while the Silvester Group brings more than 30 years of expertise in designing, creating and editing annual and financial reports. The 'Peace of Mind ESEF Package' will be offered to corporate clients at a very attractive price and delivers two main benefits:

1. Technology capable of proven, high-performance, fully automated conversion

- With its pan-European presence, ParsePort offers what is currently the fastest, most cost-efficient and fully automated iXBRL solution for European companies - in keeping with its motto "XBRL made simple". - All that is needed are the PDF files of the annual reports and the MS Excel files used during the drafting process.

2. Expertise for practical implementation and simple control processes

- The Silvester Group has been advising on, writing, designing and producing annual reports for more than 30 years.
- Its team of investor relations experts, financial analysts, economic advisors and management consultants have developed a practical, benchmark-oriented approach to taxonomy allocation (tagging) and simple use in the control process that does not add any further complexity to processes even during 'critical phases'.

iXBRL and ESEF to become compulsory for future annual reports

From 1 January 2020, all IFRS annual reports in the EU must be published in a standardized electronic reporting format (European Single Electronic Format, or ESEF for short). The ESMA (European Securities and Markets Authority) has created a consistent ESEF taxonomy for this purpose that is largely based on the IFRS taxonomy. The figures in the IFRS annual financial statements of an annual report must be allocated - that is, marked or tagged - according to the corresponding taxonomies to ensure a clear, uniform and machine-readable structure. The report must then be published in Inline XBRL (eXtensible Business Reporting Language, or iXBRL for short), a format readable by both humans and machines.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aktien New York: Verluste - Mnuchin dämpft Hoffnung auf Konjunkturprogramm
Aktien New York Schluss: Erneut Verluste wegen Corona-Sorgen
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Erste Käufer gehen schnell wieder in Deckung
Ölpreise legen zu - Schwächerer Dollar stützt
Erstmals mehr als 6000 Corona-Neuinfektionen in Polen
Aktien Frankfurt Ausblick: Dax zum Start unter 13 000 Punkten erwartet
ROUNDUP: Siemens Healthineers bietet neuen Corona-Schnelltest an
DGAP-News: cyan AG: Deutlicher Ergebnisanstieg in H1 2020 trotz COVID-19-Pandemie (deutsch)
dpa-AFX Börsentag auf einen Blick: Corona-Unsicherheit belastet Dax
Aktien New York Ausblick: Verhaltener Handelsauftakt erwartet
Titel
DGAP-News: NeuroRx und Relief veröffentlichen Topline-Wirksamkeitsdaten von Patienten, die im ...
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Aufwärtstrend hält an - Tech-Titel einmal mehr vorne
DGAP-Adhoc: Ad hoc: MorphoSys AG startet Angebot von Wandelschuldverschreibungen in Höhe von etwa EUR 325 Mio. ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
Ölkartell Opec sagt deutliches Plus bei Nachfrage voraus
COMMERZBANK IM FOKUS: In der Warteschleife
EU sichert sich Johnson&Johnson-Impfstoff für 200 Millionen Menschen
Aktien New York: Kauflaune hält an - Tech-Titel einmal mehr vorne
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Corona-Krise treibt Zalando und GFG auf Rekordhochs
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Morphosys fällt - Wandelschuldverschreibungen belastet
Titel
Devisen: Euro gerät erneut unter Druck - Niedrigster Stand seit Anfang August
Aktien Frankfurt: Dax rauscht in die Tiefe - Corona-Sorgen schlagen durch
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Trump fährt Anlegern in die Parade (1) 
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Corona-Sorgen schicken Aktien in den Keller
Aktien New York: Dämpfer für den Dow
ROUNDUP: Polen verhängt Milliardenstrafe gegen Gazprom wegen Nord Stream 2 (2) 
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Ausverkauf gebremst dank Techwerte-Erholung
DGAP-News: UMT Gruppe veröffentlicht Geschäftsbericht 2019: Umsatzerlöse und Ergebnis signifikant ...
AKTIE IM FOKUS: K+S schnellen hoch - Salzgeschäft bringt wohl mehr als gedacht
Bafin-Beauftragter stellt Insolvenzantrag für Rezeptabrechner AvP
Titel
DAX-FLASH: Corona-Crash beschleunigt sich - Dax mit Kurs unter 11 000 Punkte
Polen verhängt Rekordstrafe wegen Nordstream 2 (1) 
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG beschließt weitreichendes ...
Nach Baustopp von Nord Stream 2 Verlegeschiff bald in der Ostsee (1) 
Aktien Frankfurt: Börsencrash - Panik vor Ölpreiskrieg und Coronavirus
Nach Baustopp von Nord Stream 2: Verlegeschiff erreicht Ostseebucht
Ölpreise erholen sich von Sturzflug - Russland signalisiert Unterstützung
Ölpreise drehen in die Verlustzone - Streit um Opec-Förderkürzung
Ölpreise geben weiter nach - Experte: Anzeichen von Panik
Ölpreise beschleunigen Talfahrt - stärkste Verluste auf Wochensicht seit 2011

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:18 Uhr
Hapag-Lloyd erwartet in Corona-Krise deutlich mehr Gewinn - Aktie legt zu
10:13 Uhr
OTS: 4tiitoo GmbH / Innovative Eye-Tracking-Lösungen für ...
10:08 Uhr
EEG-Umlage wäre ohne Bundeszuschuss drastisch gestiegen
10:03 Uhr
OTS: KfW / KfW-ifo-Kredithürde steigt - Kreditzugang für Mittelstand wird ...
10:00 Uhr
Israel lockert Flugbeschränkungen in Corona-Krise
09:57 Uhr
AKTIE IM FOKUS: ElringKlinger mit Kurssprung - Brennstoffzellen-Kooperation
09:57 Uhr
Größer, besser, profitabler? : Der DAX will sich neue Regeln geben – wer steigt in die erste Börsenliga auf?
09:54 Uhr
Handwerk kritisiert Beherbergungsverbot
09:44 Uhr
ROUNDUP: Metro mit Umsatzrückgang - Verbesserung im Schlussquartal
09:20 Uhr
Neuer Corona-Rekord trotz verschärfter Regeln in Tschechien