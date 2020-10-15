The 'Peace of Mind ESEF Package' is a combined effort by ParsePort and the Silvester Group to demystify the functional requirements governing the preparation of IFRS financial reports with a uniform structure that can be read by humans and machines alike. ParsePort provides Europe's leading software solution for converting existing PDF financial reports and figures in MS Excel into iXBRL format, while the Silvester Group brings more than 30 years of expertise in designing, creating and editing annual and financial reports. The 'Peace of Mind ESEF Package' will be offered to corporate clients at a very attractive price and delivers two main benefits:

1. Technology capable of proven, high-performance, fully automated conversion

- With its pan-European presence, ParsePort offers what is currently the fastest, most cost-efficient and fully automated iXBRL solution for European companies - in keeping with its motto "XBRL made simple". - All that is needed are the PDF files of the annual reports and the MS Excel files used during the drafting process.



2. Expertise for practical implementation and simple control processes

- The Silvester Group has been advising on, writing, designing and producing annual reports for more than 30 years.

- Its team of investor relations experts, financial analysts, economic advisors and management consultants have developed a practical, benchmark-oriented approach to taxonomy allocation (tagging) and simple use in the control process that does not add any further complexity to processes even during 'critical phases'.



iXBRL and ESEF to become compulsory for future annual reports

From 1 January 2020, all IFRS annual reports in the EU must be published in a standardized electronic reporting format (European Single Electronic Format, or ESEF for short). The ESMA (European Securities and Markets Authority) has created a consistent ESEF taxonomy for this purpose that is largely based on the IFRS taxonomy. The figures in the IFRS annual financial statements of an annual report must be allocated - that is, marked or tagged - according to the corresponding taxonomies to ensure a clear, uniform and machine-readable structure. The report must then be published in Inline XBRL (eXtensible Business Reporting Language, or iXBRL for short), a format readable by both humans and machines.