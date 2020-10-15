 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.10.2020 / 09:29
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Hans Richard
Last name(s): Schmitz

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
HAMBORNER REIT AG

b) LEI
529900EJTD8IR1GN0P96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
ISIN: DE000A289V94

b) Nature of the transaction
Granting of 75,000 subscription rights within the framework of the scrip dividend for the financial year 2019

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-10-14; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


15.10.2020
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: HAMBORNER REIT AG
Goethestraße 45
47166 Duisburg
Germany
Internet: www.hamborner.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

15.10.2020 

Disclaimer

