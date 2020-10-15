New AI Technology Mimics Thousands of Hackers Trying to Break into an Organization, Launched by FireCompass

BOSTON, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FireCompass today unveils its new artificial intelligence powered Continuous Automated Red Teaming (CART) platform that mimics thousands of hackers trying to break into an organization. The solution enables organizations to launch continuous safe attacks to identify blind spots before hackers do. Created by a team of serial cybersecurity entrepreneurs, FireCompass' product is already being used by top companies, including Sprint (now a part of T-Mobile), Security Innovation and others spanning multiple industries.

A hack is executed every 39 seconds and impacts one in three Americans every year. According to Gartner , "Nation-state actors and criminal organizations operate with a level of sophistication that surpasses the preventative and detection capabilities of most security and risk management teams."

"Organizations typically conduct security testing only a few times a year on a partial list of online assets, excluding shadow IT unknown to security teams. Meanwhile, hackers are always attempting attacks on the entirety of their assets," said Bikash Barai, Co-Founder of FireCompass. "At FireCompass, our vision is to make Continuous Automated Red Teaming (CART) available to all so that organizations can discover and test all their assets at all times – just like real attackers do."

FireCompass is reinventing traditional red teaming using the power of AI and SaaS. The solution runs continuously without the need for software, hardware or additional employee resources. It indexes the deep, dark and surface web using similar reconnaissance techniques as nation-state actors. The platform automatically discovers an organization's ever-changing digital attack surface, including unknown exposed databases, cloud buckets, code leaks, exposed credentials, risky cloud assets and open ports, etc. The attack engine then launches multi-stage attacks, which includes network attacks, application attacks and social engineering attacks, on the discovered digital surface to identify attack paths that are otherwise missed by conventional tools.