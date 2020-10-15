 

Original-Research MagForce AG (von GBC AG): Management Interview

Original-Research: MagForce AG - von GBC AG

Einstufung von GBC AG zu MagForce AG

Unternehmen: MagForce AG
ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5

Anlass der Studie: GBC Management Interview
Empfehlung: Management Interview
Letzte Ratingänderung:
Analyst: Cosmin Filker

In its current letter to shareholders, MagForce AG reports a sustained positive development in the number of treatments for brain tumor patients (glioblastoma) in Europe. After the preparatory work for the commercialization of the MagForce technology has been completed in recent years, significant treatment revenues are expected to be generated for the first time in 2020. GBC analyst Cosmin Filker spoke with MagForce CEO Dr. Ben Lipps:

Cosmin Filker: Dr. Lipps, already at the beginning of fiscal year 2020, you reported a very positive development in patient inquiries. Obviously, this is reflected in an increase in the number of treatments. What are the reasons for this success?

Dr. Ben Lipps: During 2015 to 2018, we evaluated the NanoTherm procedure, which was originally developed from 2007 to 2010, and developed with our clinical colleagues an improved medical procedure which is more effective and easier to apply. Our partner clinics are convinced of NanoTherm Therapy and use it with great commitment for the benefit of their patients in the treatment of glioblastoma. We therefore assume that the number of treatments will continue to increase sustainably.

All company activities in Europe are aimed at further increasing awareness of the NanoTherm therapy system and making the therapy available to patients: For example, our 'NanoTherm Therapy School', a practice-oriented, unique and versatile application training course for the use of NanoTherm therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma, which was developed in close cooperation with leading experts, continues to be very successful. The goal of the comprehensive application training, which is aimed at physicians and medical professionals in the field of neuro-oncology, is to certify surgeons in the use of the Company's innovative NanoTherm technology - only last week, another unit was included in the training, and interest in NanoTherm Therapy is greater than ever before.

Rating: Management
Analyst: GBC

