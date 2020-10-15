 

DGAP-Adhoc Hapag-Lloyd AG publishes preliminary earnings figures for first nine months 2020 and raises earnings guidance

Hapag-Lloyd AG publishes preliminary earnings figures for first nine months 2020 and raises earnings guidance

Hamburg, 15 October 2020

Hapag-Lloyd AG publishes preliminary earnings figures for first nine months 2020 and raises earnings guidance

Based on preliminary figures Hapag-Lloyd AG expects for the first nine months 2020 an EBITDA of approximately 1.8 billion Euro (9M/2019: 1,511 million Euro) and an EBIT of approximately 850 million Euro (9M/2019: 643 million Euro).

Due to the positive business development throughout the past months the Executive Board has decided today to raise its earnings guidance published in March. For financial year 2020 the Executive Board expects an EBITDA of 2.4 - 2.6 billion Euro (prior: 1.7 - 2.2 billion Euro) and an EBIT of 1.1 to 1.3 billion Euro (prior: 0.5 - 1.0 billion Euro). Against the background of the still prevailing high risks with regard to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related economic consequences the forecast is stil subject to uncertainties.

The finale figures for the first nine months 2020 will be published as planned on 13 November 2020.

Explanatory notes relating to the performance measures EBIT and EBITDA referred to herein can be found in the annual report 2019, available at: https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/en/ir/publications/financial-report.html.

Contact:
Heiko Hoffmann
Senior Director Investor Relations

Hapag-Lloyd AG
Ballindamm 25
20095 Hamburg
Phone +49 40 3001-2896
Fax +49 40 3001-72896
Mobile +49 172 875-2126




