 

DGAP-News Hapag-Lloyd AG: Hapag-Lloyd updates forecast for financial year 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
15.10.2020, 09:52  |  64   |   |   

DGAP-News: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Change in Forecast
Hapag-Lloyd AG: Hapag-Lloyd updates forecast for financial year 2020

15.10.2020 / 09:52
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Hamburg, 15 October 2020
 

Hapag-Lloyd updates forecast for financial year 2020

- Performance of container shipping market and Hapag-Lloyd in Q3 much better than anticipated

- Compared to Q2 much stronger demand and higher revenues in Q3

- Performance Safeguarding Program running successfully

 

On the basis of preliminary figures, Hapag-Lloyd's earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) for the third quarter 2020 significantly increased to around EUR 350 million (2019: EUR 253 million). Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to around EUR 650 million (2019: EUR 554 million). Volumes were 3 per cent under previous year, but much better than expected some months ago.

The main drivers of the positive business developments have been significantly higher demand and respectively higher transport volumes, and rigorous cost and revenue management predominately driven by the company's Performance Safeguarding Program (PSP), which has been set up in the first quarter of 2020.

Due to the positive development in Q3 Hapag-Lloyd updates its EBITDA and EBIT guidance. We now expect an EBIT of EUR 1.1 to 1.3 billion and an EBITDA of EUR 2.4 to 2.6 billion.

Chief Executive Officer Rolf Habben Jansen commented: "We have experienced a strong third quarter with a high demand, especially for exports out of Asia. Thanks to the positive market development and the wide range of measures we have introduced in recent months, we expect a financial year with results well above our previous forecast. Nevertheless the pandemic will remain to be a huge challenge and a major source of uncertainty for the entire logistics industry. Our focus within the next months will stay on the safety and health of our employees, but also on safeguarding the supply chains of our customers."

Seite 1 von 3
Hapag-Lloyd Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Fosterville South Exploration Ltd.: Fosterville South erhält Genehmigungen für weitere 15 ...
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: Fortschritte bei neuartigen Superkondensator-Materialien
DGAP-News: ElringKlinger erschließt mit der hohen Leistungsdichte seiner Brennstoffzellentechnologie die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: CR Capital Real Estate AG:
DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. VERKÜNDET VORZEITIGE RÜCKZAHLUNG IHRER EUR 135 MILLIONEN 4,5% ...
DGAP-Adhoc: YOC AG: YOC AG Prognose für 2020
DGAP-News: HPS Home Power Solutions gibt erstes Closing einer Wachstumsfinanzierung bekannt und plant ...
Algooo: die einzigartige Kombination aus Wertpapier-Suchmaschine und individuellem Vergleichsportal
DGAP-News: Nass Valley Gateway Steps Into the Pet CBD Market, an Evolving Industry Sector With Rising Demand
DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF ITS EUR 135 MILLION 4.5% CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE ...
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
DGAP-News: Fosterville South Exploration Ltd.: Fosterville South erhält Genehmigungen für weitere 15 ...
EQS-News: NeuroRx und Relief veröffentlichen Topline-Wirksamkeitsdaten von Patienten, die im ...
LOTTO24 AG: 62-jähriger Baden-Württemberger holt sich den Hauptgewinn bei der neuen Soziallotterie freiheit+
DGAP-Adhoc: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP UPGRADES FULL YEAR 2020 OUTLOOK AFTER STRONG Q3 GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY
Marquard & Bahls to increase participation in Nordic Blue Crude
DGAP-News: wallstreet:online AG: Aktiensplit von 1:8
DGAP-News: CM-Equity AG: LODE Partners with German Investment Firm CM-Equity To Drive Growth in Europe
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
Deutsche Rohstoff AG im „Scale-Talk' - Diskutieren Sie live
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
AIXTRON SE: Entscheidender Fortschritt bei Mehrfachsolarzellen gelungen / Rekord-Wirkungsgrad bei ...
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Wolfgang Grenke äußert sich zum Franchisesystem der GRENKE AG
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:18 Uhr
Hapag-Lloyd erwartet in Corona-Krise deutlich mehr Gewinn - Aktie legt zu
09:52 Uhr
DGAP-News: Hapag-Lloyd AG: Hapag-Lloyd aktualisiert Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 (deutsch)
09:52 Uhr
DGAP-News: Hapag-Lloyd AG: Hapag-Lloyd aktualisiert Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2020
09:44 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Hapag-Lloyd veröffentlicht vorläufige Ergebniskennziffern für die ersten neun Monate 2020 und hebt Ergebnisprognose an (deutsch)
09:44 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG publishes preliminary earnings figures for first nine months 2020 and raises earnings guidance
09:44 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Hapag-Lloyd veröffentlicht vorläufige Ergebniskennziffern für die ersten neun Monate 2020 und hebt Ergebnisprognose an
14.10.20
Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: Dax rettet hauchdünnes Plus ins Ziel
14.10.20
DGAP-News: Hapag-Lloyd AG: Moody's stuft Hapag-Lloyd auf 'Ba3' hoch (deutsch)
14.10.20
DGAP-News: Hapag-Lloyd AG: Moody's upgrades Hapag-Lloyd to 'Ba3'
14.10.20
DGAP-News: Hapag-Lloyd AG: Moody's stuft Hapag-Lloyd auf 'Ba3' hoch

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.08.20
120
Vernachlässigt, unterbewertet, Hapag-Llyod, geringer Freefloat mit gutem Kurspotential?
15.05.20
12
Hapag-Lloyd verkaufen!