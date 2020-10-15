 

DGAP-News Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - TRADING UPDATE FOR THE YEAR ENDING 30 SEPTEMBER 2020 AND LIQUIDITY UPDATE

PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - TRADING UPDATE FOR THE YEAR ENDING 30 SEPTEMBER 2020 AND LIQUIDITY UPDATE

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ("PEPKOR") - TRADING UPDATE FOR THE YEAR ENDING 30 SEPTEMBER 2020 AND LIQUIDITY UPDATE

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company" and with its subsidiaries, the "Group"). Shareholders of the Company, and holders of the cumulative, non-redeemable, non-participating, variable rate preference shares issued by Steinhoff Investments Holdings Limited, are referred to PEPKOR's trading update, published today. Copies of the documents are available on PEPKOR's website www.pepkor.co.za.

Stellenbosch, 15 October 2020


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

